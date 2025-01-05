This new melee combat mod will have you booting up Fallout: New Vegas again

With the impending release of Fallout season 2 and its new locale, many franchise fans have started playing through Fallout: New Vegas again. Great when it launched and even better now, New Vegas is one of the most beloved games in the franchise — and the new Close Quarters Combat Mod breathes more than enough life back into the game for another playthrough.

This mod is a total overhaul for both unarmed and melee combat, giving both the player character and NPCs more physicality that makes both sides more dangerous when you get up close and personal. You can block attacks and push your enemies away (and they’ll take damage if you push them into an obstacle.)

But your foes will no longer just charge forward and make futile attempts to hit you. Not only can NPCs dodge projectiles when you’re too close to them, but they will try to flank you and hit from behind when you’re distracted.

The abilities you can use vary depending on your stats. If your character has a high Strength score, you’ll be more resistant to enemy melee attacks and can unlock special abilities like a nasty ground stomp. The same goes for a high Agility score — you can knock an enemy off their feet, and the higher your Agility, the longer an enemy will stay ragdolled.

One fun element of this mod is that players might end up grappling with an enemy if they’re close enough. Foes will also try to tackle you if you’re not in Power Armor. The Close Quarters Combat Mod essentially takes your run-of-the-mill human and makes them significantly more challenging and dangerous than in the base game.

The Close Quarters Combat Mod can be downloaded for free from Nexus Mods. If season 2 of Fallout follows the first and ramps up the on-screen brutality, this mod could be quite the timely experience.