Call of Duty: Vanguard will lean away from last year’s Black Ops: Cold War and more into 2019’s Modern Warfare, according to a reveal for the game’s multiplayer today. Tactical sprinting and destructible environments will return for the shooter, as well as mounting, a feature that first debuted in Modern Warfare.

Today’s reveal shows that Vanguard will essentially have the same bones as 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Along with mounting and tactical sprint, Vanguard will bring back Modern Warfare‘s standard for weapon customization. Players will still have their usual kit — consisting of a main weapon, sidearm, three perks, and lethal and tactical equipment — as well as a suite of customization options. Weapons have 10 slots for attachments, meaning players will be able to completely transform their weapons into something entirely different than their default version.

Some of the features being brought back from Modern Warfare will also play into the game’s new combat mechanics. For instance, mounting is returning in Vanguard, but players will also be able to blind fire over cover in the same way. Vanguard will also feature destructible environments, although they won’t be as thorough and detailed as anything seen in Battlefield games. Players can shoot out windows or covered trapdoors, creating new paths and opening up maps even further, or even sprint through damaged walls and burst on the other side.

On day one, Call of Duty: Vanguard will have 20 maps, with 16 of those being geared towards the game’s core modes. Along with the usual bevy of game modes they’re used to, Vanguard will also include a new way to tweak the typical multiplayer experience with combat pacing options. These are, essentially, settings for how many players you’re comfortable with in a match. Searching for a game on the Tactical combat pacing option for instance will lead to matches with fewer players, while Blitz will pack a ton of players onto every map.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to launch on November 5 on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

