The launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 has introduced the Cronen Squall battle rifle as part of the battle pass — and it’s definitely worth using. This weapon packs a punch and works well in many different situations, adding some versatility to the mix, depending on how you build it. Though it’s a battle rifle, you can actually utilize the Cronen Squall in full auto mode, allowing you to hold down the trigger to fire off shots. In this guide, we’ll show you the best loadouts for the Cronen Squall across Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2.

The best Cronen Squall Warzone 2.0 loadout

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle Sakin Thread-40 (+0.46, +0.28) Barrel HR6.8 Barrel (+0.40, +0.10) Optic Aim Op-V4 (-1.74, +1.80) Ammunition 6.8 High Velocity (-0.45, -5.52) Magazine 50 Round Drum

Related Videos

Since many Warzone 2.0 engagements occur at mid- to long range, you’ll want to build the Cronen Squall to focus on bullet velocity and handling. Without attachments, the Cronen is a bit unwieldy, but if you build it properly, it becomes much easier to control.

Start by applying the Sakin Thread-40 Muzzle for improved vertical and horizontal recoil control. Then equip the HR6.8 Barrel, which boosts the weapon’s damage range, bullet velocity, recoil control, and hip fire accuracy. The standard Optic for long-range rifles is the Aim Op-V4, so feel free to go with that, or whatever you’re comfortable with. After that, we suggest using the 6.8 High Velocity Ammunition to help you secure those long-range eliminations easier, thanks to the bullet velocity boost. Finalize the build with the 50 Round Drum Magazine, granting you plenty of ammo to take down multiple foes.

The best Cronen Squall Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle Sakin Thread-40 (+0.54, +0.19) Laser FSS OLE-V Laser (-0.23, +27.97) Optic Cronen Mini Pro (-1.35, -2.25) Underbarrel Edge-47 Grip (+0.44, +0.22) Rear Grip

XTEN Grip (-0.42, -0.22)

Of course, Modern Warfare 2 is a much different beast from Warzone 2.0, so you’ll want to alter your Cronen build for multiplayer. Instead of focusing on high damage per mag and long range, you’ll want to prioritize faster aim down sights (ADS) and movement since multiplayer engagements end so quickly.

Stick with the Sakin Thread-40 Muzzle for the recoil control benefits. Then swap over to the FSS OLE-V Laser to improve ADS speed, aiming stability, and sprint-to-fire time. From there, we recommend using a smaller Optic such as the Cronen Mini Pro. Next, the Edge-47 Grip Underbarrel gives a boost to aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization. Finally, apply the XTEN Grip Rear Grip, which improves your sprint-to-fire speed and ADS time.

Editors' Recommendations