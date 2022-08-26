 Skip to main content
How to increase follower Loyalty in Cult of the Lamb

Jon Bitner
By

Follower Loyalty is incredibly important in Cult of the Lamb. You’ll be introduced to the concept early on in your journey, but there are a lot of moving pieces that won’t come to light until later in the game.

If you’re looking to increase follower Loyalty in Cult of the Lamb, here’s what you need to know.

What is follower Loyalty?

A player Inspiring a follower in Cult of the Lamb.

Follower Loyalty is an individual stat that determines how much Devotion is generated by the cultist while worshiping at the Shrine or when attending a Sermon. Generate enough Loyalty with a follower and they’ll level up — granting you a Commandment Stone. In other words, you’ll want to invest plenty of time into increasing the Loyalty of every follower in your cult. The more loyal they are, the faster you’ll level up.

Below, you’ll find a few easy ways to quickly raise your follower’s Loyalty in Cult of the Lamb.

Perform a Blessing

Blessings are an easy way to quickly raise Loyalty. They can only be performed once per day per follower, and you’ll need to interact with each follower individually to perform the Blessing. It can be time-consuming once you have a large cult but always remains a viable way to boost your Loyalty. Also note that this can be upgraded to Inspire later in the game for an even greater effect.

Give them gifts

A player giving a gift in Cult of the Lamb.

Who doesn’t like gifts? Your cultists might get up to some nefarious stuff, but they still love a good gift. These can be found while out on Crusades, and giving one to a cultist will dramatically raise their Loyalty.

Perform a daily Sermon

If you’re not already performing daily Sermons, make sure to build them into your routine immediately. Not only are these a great way to level up your own skills, but they generate a bunch of Loyalty for your followers.

Hand out Bribes

Bribing a follower in Cult of the Lamb.

One of the Doctrines in the Possessions category will allow you to Bribe your followers. This can be performed once a day for each follower (and each use costs a few coins), but it’s another easy way to rapidly improve their Loyalty.

Complete quests

Followers will frequently hand out quests to you when in camp. They may seem silly, but never turn these down as they’re an excellent source of Loyalty.

Cook premium food

A player looking at the cooking menu in Cult of the Lamb.

Most food doesn’t do much besides fill your cult’s belly. But some high-end meals, like the Splendid Vegetable Feast, have a chance of raising Loyalty after being consumed. Because of this, you might want to invest in a significant farming setup — a single serving of the meal requires tons of beets, pumpkins, and cauliflower.

