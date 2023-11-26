 Skip to main content
Cyber Monday Friday toy deals: Lego, Nerf, Barbie Dreamhouse, and more

It’s almost the holiday season. Don’t wait too much longer to grab your holiday gifts. There are a ton of great Cyber Monday deals on toys live right now. If your kids (or you) live Lego, check out the awesome Lego Cyber Monday deals going on right now. There are also big discounts on popular brands like Nerf, Barbie and MacFarlane Toys. There’s always the best gift cards, but something personal from the following lists will always feel best.

Best Nerf Cyber Monday deals

hot toys Nerf Rival Nemesis Mark MXVII-10k
Nerf

Here are all of the best Nerf Cyber Monday deals we could find, including blasters, dart refills, and more:

  • Nerf Elite Disruptor Blaster Reflex (Amazon exclusive) —
  • Nerf Elite 2.0 50-dart refill pack —
  • Nerf Elite 2.0 Face Off Target Set —
  • Nerf Zombie Strike Hammershot Blaster (Amazon exclusive) —
  • Nerf MicroShots 6-Blaster Bundle (Amazon exclusive) —
  • Nerf Modulus Tri-Strike Mega Barrel Blaster (Amazon exclusive) —
  • Nerf N-Strike Mega Mastadon Blaster (Amazon Exclusive) —

Best LEGO Cyber Monday deals

A girl plays with the Lego Classic Creative Color Fun pack.
Lego

Here are all of the best Lego Cyber Monday deals we could find, on a variety of sets, and spanning all age levels:

  • Lego Creator 3-in-1 space shuttle set —
  • Lego Creator 3-in-1 exotic parrot set  —
  • Lego Classic large creative brick box (790 pieces) —
  • Lego Star Wars BD-1 set (1,062 pieces) —
  • Lego Icons Santa’s Visit set (1,445 pieces) —
  • Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets (1,176 pieces) —
Don't Miss:

Best Barbie Cyber Monday deals

Hello Barbie Dream House wi-fi connected voice activated smart home
Toyland/Gizmodo / Barbie
  • Barbie Careers Dentist —
  • Barbie Doll and Pool Playset —
  • Barbie Skipper Babysitters Inc —
  • Barbie Careers Pediatrician —
  • Barbie Careers Ice Cream Shop Attendant —
  • Barbie Dreamhouse 2023 —

Other Cyber Monday toy deals worth talking about

Dollhouses, action figures, puzzles, and anything else that’s on sale you’ll find listed here. There are some fantastic deals in here too from several retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

  • Various McFarlane Toys DC Universe action figures —
  • Jazwares Squishmallow 16-inch Plush Tortuga the Alligator —
  • Disney Junior Minnie Mouse Bowdazzling Dress-Up and Pretend Play Trunk —
  • Bluey Juice Truck with 3-inch figures —
  • Hot Wheels Super Mario Jungle Kingdom Raceway —
  • 3Doodler Start+ Essential pen set —
  • Disney Princess Toys Ultimate Castle —

How we chose these Cyber Monday toy deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best Cyber Monday toy deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best Cyber Monday toy deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Cyber Monday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

