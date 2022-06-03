Cyberpunk 2077 cheat codes: Money, weapons, and more

From Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas to Skyrim, the longevity of open-world games usually relies on cheats, where players can input commands to unlock items, break the boundaries of the game, quickly travel across the map, and more. Cyberpunk 2077 is no different, but CD Projekt Red didn’t put a traditional cheat system in the game. Thankfully, the PC modding community has been hard at work getting Cyberpunk 2077 cheat codes up and running.

In the guide, we’re going to show you how to use cheat codes in Cyberpunk 2077, as well as some of the best cheats in the game. Cheats are not supported in any official capacity, and you’ll need to use a mod to unlock them, so proceed at your own risk. We recommend backing up your save data just in case something becomes corrupted with future updates. Some commands may break other things in the game, too, though we didn’t run into any problems during testing.

Before starting

You can only use Cyberpunk 2077 cheat codes on PC. That’s because all of the cheats are enabled through the developer console, and there’s no way to access this console in the retail copy of the game. PC has mods, however, and sure enough, there’s a mod to open the developer console. From there, it’s simply a matter of entering commands to unlock items.

There are a few similar guides floating around the internet about Cyberpunk 2077 mods that reference the CyberConsole mod from Nexus Mods. As of January 2021 with the 1.06 update, this mod is no longer supported. Thankfully, there’s another console mod you can use. However, it doesn’t use the same hash inputs as the previous mod, so if you find a command and it’s not working, that’s probably why.

The mod we recommend is Cyber Engine Tweaks. In addition to providing a console, the mod improves performance on AMD CPUs with simultaneous multithreading, improves memory usage, and allows you to skip the start menu.

Installing the mod is simple. All you need to do is download the latest release from GitHub and extract the files to a certain location in the game’s install path. Depending on where you bought Cyberpunk 2077, this install path will be different. However, once you find the game, the directory within the install folder is the same. Extract the files to (Cyberpunk install path)/bin/x64. That’s all you need to do to install the mod, though the developer also recommends disabling any overlays you may be using, such as GeForce Experience or Fraps.

With the mod installed, open Cyberpunk 2077 and set your display to either windowed or borderless window. You can’t open the console in full-screen mode. Then, press the tilde key (“`” or “~” without the quotes) to open the console. From there, you just need to enter the right commands.

There’s a spreadsheet of all known commands that you should keep handy, along with a document with all of the item strings in the game. Cheats work by using a command followed by a string.

Money cheats

The easiest thing you can do is add more money to your inventory. To do so, enter the following command: Game.AddToInventory(“Items.money”,1000). Ignore the period. This command will give you 1,000 eddies, but you can swap the number out with whatever you want.

Vehicle cheats

You can unlock all of the vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 — or even a certain vehicle — using two simple commands. First, you have to enable the vehicle system using a global function: vs = Game.GetVehicleSystem(). Then, you can enter one of two commands depending on what you want to do.

To unlock every vehicle, enter the following command next: vs:EnableAllPlayerVehicles(). If you want to unlock a specific vehicle, use the following code after instead: vs:EnablePlayerVehicle(“[vehicle string]”, true, false). Replace the vehicle string with one of the strings below, keeping the quotation marks where they are but removing the brackets.

Note that you won’t get a notification when you unlock a new vehicle like you will with money or items.

Here are all the known strings for vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077:

Vehicle.v_sport1_herrera_outlaw_player

Vehicle.v_sport1_quadra_turbo_player

Vehicle.v_sport1_quadra_turbo_r_player

Vehicle.v_sport1_rayfield_aerondight_player

Vehicle.v_sport1_rayfield_caliburn_player

Vehicle.v_sport2_mizutani_shion_player

Vehicle.v_sport2_mizutani_shion_nomad_player

Vehicle.v_sport2_porsche_911turbo_player

Vehicle.v_sport2_quadra_type66_player

Vehicle.v_sport2_quadra_type66_avenger_player

Vehicle.v_sport2_quadra_type66_nomad_player

Vehicle.v_sport2_villefort_alvarado_player

Vehicle.v_standard25_mahir_supron_player

Vehicle.v_standard25_villefort_columbus_player

Vehicle.v_standard25_thorton_colby_pickup_player

Vehicle.v_standard2_archer_hella_player

Vehicle.v_standard2_archer_quartz_player

Vehicle.v_standard2_chevalier_thrax_player

Vehicle.v_standard2_makigai_maimai_player

Vehicle.v_standard2_thorton_colby_player

Vehicle.v_standard2_thorton_galena_player

Vehicle.v_standard2_thorton_galena_nomad_player

Vehicle.v_standard2_villefort_cortes_player

Vehicle.v_standard2_villefort_cortes_delamain_player

Vehicle.v_standard3_chevalier_emperor_player

Vehicle.v_standard3_thorton_mackinaw_player

Vehicle.v_sportbike1_yaiba_kusanagi_player

Vehicle.v_sportbike2_arch_player

Vehicle.v_sportbike3_brennan_apollo_player

Vehicle.v_sportbike3_brennan_apollo_nomad_player

Vehicle.v_sportbike2_arch_jackie_player

Vehicle.v_sportbike2_arch_jackie_tuned_player

Vehicle.v_sport2_villefort_alvarado_valentinos_player

Vehicle.v_standard2_thorton_galena_bobas_player

Vehicle.v_standard3_thorton_mackinaw_ncu_player

Vehicle.v_sport2_quadra_type66_nomad_ncu_player

Vehicle.v_sportbike1_yaiba_kusanagi_tyger_player

Vehicle.v_sportbike2_arch_tyger_player

Vehicle.v_sport2_mizutani_shion_nomad_02_player

Vehicle.v_sport1_rayfield_caliburn_02_player

Vehicle.v_standard25_thorton_colby_pickup_02_player

Weapon cheats

Weapons, as well as the next several categories of cheats, use the “Game.AddToInventory” command, followed by the weapon string and number of items. There are a lot of weapons in Cyberpunk 2077, so we won’t list all of the possible commands. If you want to see the full list, reference the spreadsheet linked above. Simply replace whatever’s in quotation marks below with the hash ID of the weapon you want from the spreadsheet.

Here are all the commands for iconic weapons in Cyberpunk 2077:

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Achilles_Nash”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Ajax_Moron”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Baseball_Bat_Denny”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Baton_Tinker_Bell”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Burya_Comrade”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Cane_Fingers”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Carnage_Mox”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Copperhead_Genesis”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Dian_Yinglong”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Dildo_Stout”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Grad_Buck”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Grad_Panam”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Igla_Sovereign”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Katana_Cocktail”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Katana_Hiromi”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Katana_Saburo”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Katana_Surgeon”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Katana_Takemura”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Kenshin_Frank”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Kenshin_Royce”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Knife_Stinger”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Lexington_Wilson”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Liberty_Dex”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Liberty_Rogue”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Liberty_Yorinobu”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Masamune_Rogue”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Nekomata_Breakthrough”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Nova_Doom_Doom”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Nue_Jackie”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Nue_Maiko”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Omaha_Suzie”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Overture_Cassidy”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Overture_Kerry”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Overture_River”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Pulsar_Buzzsaw”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Saratoga_Maelstrom”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Saratoga_Raffen”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Shingen_Prototype”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Shovel_Caretaker”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Sidewinder_Divided”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Silverhand_3516”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Tactician_Headsman”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Yukimura_Kiji”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Yukimura_Skippy”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Zhuo_Eight_Star”,1)

Cyberware cheats

The best Cyberware upgrades in Cyberpunk 2077 are expensive. With the console, however, you don’t need to worry about that. Cyberware follows the same format as weapons using the “Game.AddToInventory” command followed by the item string and quantity in parenthesis. Again, we’ll list some highlights here, but feel free to swap whatever’s in quotes with a different hash ID.

Note that the commands will add the Cyberware to your inventory, not equip it. You’ll still need to visit a Ripperdoc to install Cyberware.

Here are the commands for all legendary Cyberware and Cyberware operating systems:

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.AnimalsBerserkFragment1”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.AnimalsStrongArmsBattery1”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.AnimalsStrongArmsKnuckles1”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.ArasakaLegendaryMKIV”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.ArasakaSandevistanFragment1”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.BerserkC2MK4”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.BerserkC3MK4”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.BioConductorsLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.BlindLvl4Program”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.BloodPumpLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.BrainCapacityBoosterLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.CyberRotorsLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.DischargeConnectorLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.ElectroshockMechanismLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.EndoskeletonLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.EnhancedBloodVesselsLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.EnhancedTissueLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.FuyutsuiTinkererLegendaryMKIII”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.HealOnKillLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.HealthMonitorLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.ImprovedPerceptionLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.IronLungsLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.KerenzikovLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.LimbicSystemEnhancementLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.MantisBladesLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.MemoryReplenishmentLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.MicroGeneratorLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.NanoWiresLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.NeoFiberLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.NetwatchNetdriverLegendaryMKV”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.OpticalCamoLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.PainReductor”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.PowerGripLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.ProjectileLauncherLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.RavenLegendaryMKIV”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.ReflexRecorderLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.ResistancesBoosterLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.RoboticCoreLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.SecondHeart”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.SmartLinkLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.StaminaRegenBoosterLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.StephensonLegendaryMKIV”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.StrongArmsLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.SubdermalArmorLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.SynapticAcceleratorLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.TetratronicRipplerLegendaryMKIV”,1)

Recipe and crafting cheats

As with weapons and Cyberware, you can unlock recipes and crafting materials using the “Game.AddToInventory” command plus the item string and quantity. The only difference to take note of here is the quantity. Change the number following the item string to whatever quantity of crafting materials you want (we entered 1,000 for each). You only need a single recipe, so don’t worry about the quantity there.

Like all of the other commands, you can see what the input does by reading the string. Here, the names are a little vaguer, however. If the string is followed by a “1,” it’s for item components, and if it’s followed by a “2,” it’s upgrade components. So, the following command would unlock 1,000 legendary upgrade components: Game.AddToInventory(“Items.LegendaryMaterial2”,1000)

Here are the commands for crafting recipes and components:

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.LegendaryMaterial1”,1000)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.LegendaryMaterial2”,1000)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.EpicMaterial1”,1000)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.EpicMaterial2”,1000)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.RareMaterial1”,1000)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.RareMaterial2”,1000)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.UncommonMaterial1”,1000)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.CommonMaterial1”,1000)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.QuickHackLegendaryMaterial1”,1000)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.QuickHackEpicMaterial1”,1000)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.QuickHackRareMaterial1”,1000)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.QuickHackUncommonMaterial1”,1000)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Recipe_PowerfulFabricEnhancer01”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Recipe_PowerfulFabricEnhancer03”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Recipe_PowerfulFabricEnhancer07”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Recipe_PowerfulFabricEnhancer08”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Recipe_SimpleFabricEnhancer03”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Recipe_SimpleFabricEnhancer04”,1)

Mods, clothing, and all other items

The spreadsheet with known commands for Cyberpunk 2077 is, as of January 2021, more than 3,300 lines long. There are a lot of items in Cyberpunk 2077, but you don’t need to memorize all of the commands to unlock everything.

You can unlock every item — meaning anything that’s stored in your inventory — using the same basic command: Game.AddToInventory(“[item string]”,[quantity]). Remove the brackets and replace what’s inside with the string and quantity.

This command works on everything from legendary QuickHacks to junk you can pick up around the world. If you enter Game.AddToInventory(“Items.WeaponsMalfunctionLvl4Programs”,1), for example, you’ll unlock the legendary Weapon Glitch QuickHack, and if you enter Game.AddToInventory(“Items.WraithsJunkItem1”,1), you’ll pick up a tire iron.

The vast majority of commands are for common items you can find around the game world without any hassle, so it’s more a matter of finding what you want. If you really want a few tire irons in your inventory, however, you can add them.

Player level, perks, health, and stamina

Moving past adding items, you can enter commands to give yourself more levels, perks, and skill points. There aren’t too many commands here, so we’ll list them all. Plus, a few of them have different starting commands based on what you’re altering, unlike items.

You can copy and paste the commands below into your game. The only thing you need to change is the number at the end. Note that any commands with “set” actually set the level at whatever number you input. So, the command Game.SetLevel(“Level”, 20) would set your level to 20, not give you 20 more levels. Commands without “set” simply add more of the stat you’re altering.

Set character level: Game.SetLevel(“Level”, 20)

Game.SetLevel(“Level”, 20) Set attribute level: Game.SetLevel(“[attribute name]”, 20)

Game.SetLevel(“[attribute name]”, 20) Give yourself skill points: Game.GiveDevPoints(“Attribute”, 5)

Game.GiveDevPoints(“Attribute”, 5) Give yourself perk points: Game.GiveDevPoints(“Primary”, 3)

Game.GiveDevPoints(“Primary”, 3) Infinite stamina: Game.InfiniteStamina(true)

Game.InfiniteStamina(true) Max health: Game.ModStatPlayer(“Health”, “99999”)

Game.ModStatPlayer(“Health”, “99999”) Max carry capacity: Game.ModStatPlayer(“CarryCapacity”, “999”)

Other useful Cyberpunk 2077 cheats

Finally, here are a few cheats that don’t have a specific category but can make your Cyberpunk 2077 experience a little more enjoyable:

Enable the secret ending: Game.SetDebugFact(“sq032_johnny_friend”, 1)

Game.SetDebugFact(“sq032_johnny_friend”, 1) Make Takemura alive if you didn’t save him: Game.SetDebugFact(“q112_takemura_dead”, 0)

Game.SetDebugFact(“q112_takemura_dead”, 0) Set Skippy to headshot mode: Game.SetDebugFact(“mq007_skippy_aim_at_head”, 1)

There’s a lot more that you can do with the console if you’re not afraid of a few lines of code. Spawning new items and tweaking the game is great, but there are commands for setting elemental status effects on enemies, teleporting to a specific location on the map, changing the outcome of a quest, and much, much more. Make sure to keep the Cyber Engine Tweaks wiki handy if you want to go deeper with Cyberpunk 2077 cheats.

