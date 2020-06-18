The highly anticipated game Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed again, according to developer CD Projekt Red.

In a tweet, the developer said Cyberpunk 2077 will now launch on November 19, a two-month delay from its earlier September 17 launch date. The company said that it “won’t ship something which is not ready.”

“We’d still like to apologize for making you wait longer,” the developer said in its tweet.

The game was initially supposed to hit store shelves in April, but CD Projekt Red said in January that it was delaying the title to September 17 because “of the sheer scale and complexity” of the game.

This time around, the developer said Cyberpunk 2077 “is finished both content and gameplay-wise.”

“But with such an abundance of content and complex systems interweaving with each other, we need to properly go through everything, balance game mechanics, and fix a lot of bugs,” the developers wrote. “A huge world means a huge number of things to iron out, and we will spend the additional time doing exactly that.”

CD Projekt Red also acknowledged another layer of complexity to the problem: It’s already allowing some game journalists to preview the title. And when those previews are published on June 25, it could reveal the state the game is in. The developer said it’s “quite stressed” to hear what the journalists say about the game.

Either way, a second delay won’t be good news for fans who have been wanting to get their hands on the game since it made such a big splash at E3 2019. In its tweet, CD Projekt Red implored players to tough it out a bit longer as it works to improve the game.

“Our intention is to make Cyberpunk 2077 something that will stay with you for years to come,” the developer said. “In the end, we hope you understand why we did what we did.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the year’s most anticipated titles. The RPG is set in a vast sci-fi city featuring hackers, criminals, and all kinds of corporate intrigue. Cyberpunk 2077 has attracted so much hype that Microsoft released a limited-edition console and controller. It quickly sold out.

Updated 6-18-2020 to include more details on the Cyberpunk 2077 delay.

