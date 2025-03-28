 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

The sequel to my favorite Fire Emblem-like is out now and I can’t put it down

By
Dark Deity 2 heroes Gwyn and Kira stand together.
Smilegate

It’s hard to explain why I like Dark Deity so much. The easy answer would probably be, because it’s like Fire Emblem, but it’s not just that. It takes the skeleton of one of the world’s most successful strategy RPGs and fleshes it into its own world with charming characters and challenging gameplay, enough that conquering each map felt like an accomplishment. That feeling continues in its sequel, Dark Deity 2, which makes those strengths even stronger and adds stakes with decisions that affect the outcome of the story.

It pained me to learn that the developer itself was apparently harsh on the first game, because it’s actually the most fun Fire Emblem “clone” that I’ve played to date. Dark Deity 2 is equally — if not more — engrossing. Each map keeps me coming back for more, eager to find loot boxes or objectives I missed, or to discover the “what-if” of what I didn’t do before.

Recommended Videos

Same but different

The first Dark Deity game starred Irving, a teenage boy with a sword and his story fighting in a war with his schoolmates and unexpected allies. It’s more of a standard hero’s journey. Dark Deity 2 takes more of an effort to spin the trope with an established group of adult heroes, three of which are Irving’s children. The story takes a backseat to the satisfying combat, character customization, and maps, but even the multiple decision paths give Dark Deity 2 more replay potential than the original.

Like most strategy RPGs, characters move like pieces in a game of chess in Dark Deity games. Each has a class like warrior, mage, and rogue. Objectives vary, whether it’s defeating a certain number of enemies, reclaiming a territory, escaping from danger, or something else. Each map also features objectives that can net players extra gold or gems for crafting stat-boosting equipment. If that’s not challenging enough, players can also just increase the difficulty level whenever they want.

Dark Deity 2 character crafting equipment screen with rings and gems
Image used with permission by copyright holder

As a Fire Emblem fan, many of the systems felt familiar to me, but still deviated enough from the original that it felt intentional. Dark Deity 2 includes combat forecasts, where I can examine characters and enemies to predict potential damage before committing to a move, and different character classes and abilities that make them stand out. I may need a mage to take on enemies with low fortitude (this game’s version of magic weakness) or archers to attack enemies from afar. Some units might have higher defenses, perfect for baiting out enemies, and more. However, where the two series really differ is in class and stat customization.

Dark Deity 2 gives me room to experiment and learn without making it difficult. I can swap classes whenever I decide I don’t like them, so long as I have the Astral Coins to do so. I can choose between “rolled” and “linear” leveling modes, which give me randomized stat increases or set ones (Stat-boosting in-game items make it possible to even out unlucky rolls). On top of that, all the combat jargon has a definition nearby, in case I forget what certain stats do.

Penalty instead of permadeath

Permadeath, a term for when your character permanently leaves your party after their HP reaches 0 in battle, is a defining feature in Fire Emblem. Back in the day, you had to reset your save file from the beginning of the battle to revive fallen units or accept the loss and move on in the story. Modern Fire Emblem games now include easier game modes where the penalty isn’t as heavy handed, like Phoenix mode where the character revives at the end of the battle and is ready for the next one.

Instead of permadeath, Dark Deity introduced a stat penalty that permanently affected the fallen character. This was still enough of a punishment for me that I would reset a battle if any of my characters fell — like a sick form of self-punishment.

Dark Deity 2’s default option has a better track record of keeping me from resetting and just enjoying the game. Here, when my character is knocked out in battle, they receive a penalty for the next chapter like starting with zero mana or a status condition. It’s only temporary, so it isn’t anything to fret over if you do better next time. But, if a character repeatedly falls in battle, it could be difficult for them to assist allies in future battles. (I still reset if I killed more than one character, but it’s an improvement, I swear!)

Dark Deity 2 battle map inside tavern with Arthur casting magic
Image used with permission by copyright holder

I played the original Dark Deity at launch, which is why I started foaming at the mouth when I heard about Dark Deity 2. That said, you don’t need to play Dark Deity (or foam at the mouth) to enjoy its sequel. You can appreciate the context from the first when you play them in order or go back and learn the backstory if you play the sequel first. I’d start with the first one simply because it’s fun to recognize characters from the first game in the new one, like seeing an old friend out in public without meaning to. If you read all the bonding conversations between the main characters, that’s even more of a reason to see where they ended up.

On the other hand, you may want to start with Dark Deity 2 because it’s the most advanced version of the original, polished with new mechanics and more streamlined systems. It’s really up to you. All that matters is that you give the series a try. Heck, grab Dark Deity and buy its swimsuit DLC if you want to go all out.

Dark Deity 2 is available now on PC.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jess Reyes
Jess Reyes
Jessica Reyes is a freelance writer who specializes in anime-centric and trending topics. Her work can be found in Looper…
Fortnite OG Season 3 Battle Pass: How to get & all items
Fortnite OG Season 3 Battle Pass skins

Fortnite's OG mode has captured players by returning to the game's roots, and the OG Pass serves as the foundation for each season's nostalgic appeal. When OG became a permanent mode in December 2024, Season 1 brought Chapter 1's first days to life. Its OG Pass included updated versions of classics like Renegade Raider, Aerial Assault Trooper, and Skull Trooper spanning 45 tiers, combining simplicity with rewards that echoed 2017's grungy charm. The pass went wonderfully with the bare-bones map and Double Pump meta, causing a surge of excitement among OG fans.

Season 2, which premiered on January 31, 2025, increased the stakes with the return of Tilted Towers and a new OG Pass. This time, players had access to reinvented versions of Sparkle Specialist, Black Knight, and Cuddle Team Leader, as well as gliders, pickaxes, and back blings inspired by Season 2's vivid vibrancy. The incentives, which were split across free and premium tiers, worked perfectly with the season's larger map and loot, keeping the OG enthusiasm alive.

Read more
The incredible Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor is $900 off today
A person playing a video game on the Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen Gaming Monitor.

Gamers who want to make a splashy monitor deals purchase should check out the second-generation Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor. It's an incredible display that's currently on sale with a massive $900 discount from Samsung, which brings its price down to $1,800 from $2,700 originally. It's still pretty expensive, but if you want a unique PC gaming setup, we highly recommend taking advantage of this offer. You need to act now though, as we're not sure if it will still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen gaming monitor
The second generation of the Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor will elevate any PC gaming setup into a completely immersive experience, and it all starts with its unique 55-inch display featuring a 1000R curvature that fills your field of vision. When you activate Cockpit Mode, the screen rotates into a vertical orientation, and with Multi View, you can show up to four inputs on the display all at once. The possibilities with these features are endless, whether you're playing the best PC games or you're thinking about using the gaming monitor to boost your productivity.

Read more
NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, March 28
New York Times Crossword logo.

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there's something for everyone — but the newspaper's standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don't get discouraged if you can't get every single word in a puzzle.

Read more