‘Dark Souls Remastered’ finally hits Nintendo Switch this October

Summer is coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop praising the sun. Dark Souls Remastered was previously announced for Nintendo Switch, and you’ll finally be able to get your clock cleaned on the go when the game launches in October.

Bandai Namco made the announcement on its Twitter account early in the morning on August 14, saying that the game will release for the Switch on October 19. The Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC versions of Dark Souls Remastered have been available since May, and they’re great options for anyone looking to experience the game for the first time.

On the same day, the Solaire of Astora Amiibo will also be released. The character has become one of the most popular in the original Dark Souls, and he can be summoned during certain boss fights after meeting him early on. What really made him endearing, however, was just his goofy appearance in comparison to the super-serious tone of nearly every other character, and that’s emulated perfectly in the Amiibo.

Prior to its Switch launch, Dark Souls Remastered will also be getting an online network test. A final date for this hasn’t been set yet, but it will give prospective players a chance to see how the game runs on the system before buying it.

In comparison to the other consoles and PC, the Switch version of Dark Souls Remastered actually looks more like the original version of the game. The bonfire’s appearance is almost identical to the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 versions, and lighting effects are also similar. The game also only runs at 30 frames per second, but just being able to play Dark Souls on the go is likely enough to satisfy most Switch owners. We’re still hoping for the other two games to get ported to the system, as well, though Dark Souls III will likely be more of a challenge than the second game.

Dark Souls Remastered will be one of several big games releasing for the Switch later this year. Pokémon: Let’s Go is out in November, and the much-anticipated Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is out the following month.