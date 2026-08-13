Darksiders 4 and the next Kingdom Come game could arrive by March 2028

Fans waiting for Darksiders 4 and the next Kingdom Come game have finally been given something resembling a release window. Unfortunately, it is a rather large one. As part of its Q1 FY 2026/27 report, Embracer has placed both games in its 2027/28 fiscal-year pipeline, meaning they are currently expected to launch sometime between April 2027 and March 2028.

Darksiders 4 is still a ways away

Darksiders 4 was announced in 2025, but Embracer has remained fairly quiet about the project since then. The company’s latest plans confirm that it is part of the major releases expected during FY 2027/28, alongside titles including Tomb Raider: Catalyst, which should follow up on Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis set to launch in 2027.

That doesn’t mean Darksiders 4 has a March 2028 release date. Fiscal 2027/28 simply runs from April 2027 through March 2028, so the actual launch could happen at any point within that period. Embracer’s previous release documents also list Darksiders 4 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The other interesting part is the next Kingdom Come game. Embracer’s annual report says Warhorse Studios is working on a new release in the franchise, while the company’s current pipeline places it in the same FY 2027/28 window. Importantly, Embracer has not officially called it Kingdom Come: Deliverance III, so it is better to think of this simply as the next game in the franchise for now. Warhorse is also developing a separate Middle-earth project, meaning the studio has multiple major projects in the works.

That’s a lot of games for 2027-28

The timing makes sense within Embracer’s broader strategy. The company says its Fellowship Entertainment division, which houses major franchises including Kingdom Come, Darksiders, Tomb Raider and Dead Island, is targeting a higher cadence of major releases from FY 2027/28 onward. It expects at least two major games per year with full economics starting in that period.

So, yes, Darksiders 4 and the next Kingdom Come game are coming. Just don’t clear the calendar yet. With the current window stretching all the way from April 2027 to March 2028, fans could still be waiting quite a while before either game actually lands