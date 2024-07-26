Dating sims are a popular video game genre, but they can be somewhat limited in who you can actually romance. Most of the time, romance games have you date other people. Well, upcoming indie game Date Everything! seeks to change that.

Date Everything!, which was announced Thursday and is now available to wishlist on Steam, is described as a “sandbox” dating sim, where you can romance around 100 objects inside your home. Granted, that’s not everything, but it does include things like your toaster, laundry hamper, toilet, vacuum, fridge, and dumbbells. So it’s almost everything. And each has “at least” three endings.

This is thanks to magic glasses called dateviators, which bring the objects in your home to life — or at least turns them into hot NPCs. Then they’re all dateable. Seems simple enough.

It doesn’t have a release window yet, but it’s set to launch on PC and consoles.

Many of the objects of your desire showcased in the trailer also have punny names. Your vacuum is named “Hoover,” your piano is called “Keyes,” and I’m sure the list goes on.

The game is the debut title from Sassy Chap Games and is published by Team17. The development studio was started by voice actors Ray Chase, Robbie Daymond, Max Mittelman, and Amanda Hufford. Considering the amount of dateable objects, and how all of them are fully voice-acted, there are a lot of other voice actors involved. Some that have already been announced include Delicious in Dungeon‘s Sung-Won Cho, Young Justice‘s Zeno Robinson; The Last of Us Part 2‘s Laura Bailey; and many others.

Dating sims usually allow you to date other humans, but some go outside the box. Hatoful Boyfriend had you date birds, while Boyfriend Dungeon let you date various weapons for dungeon crawling.