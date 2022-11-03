Day of the Devs, a showcase dedicated to highlighting indie games, held a 10th-anniversary showcase today. The hourlong stream shined a spotlight on several anticipated indie games, including Mina the Hollower, Sea of Stars, and more.
This is the second stream put on by Day of the Devs in 2022, as the organization hosted a showcase as part of Summer Game Fest in June. Today’s stream celebrated its 10th anniversary and brought announcements on games that weren’t highlighted earlier this summer.
The show kicked off with perhaps its biggest title: Mina the Hollower. The Game Boy-inspired adventure game is the latest title from Shovel Knight studio Yacht Club Games. While we’ve seen footage of it in the past, this was the closest look we’ve had yet at its gameplay, which is reminiscent of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. One notable feature here is its burrowing mechanic, which lets its hero, Mina, dig under enemies to avoid damage.
The most surprising moment of the stream, though, came when legendary game developers Ken and Roberta Williams appeared to announce a full 3D remake of Colossal Cave, a 1976 text-based adventure game. The remake completely modernizes that classic experience by letting players explore a 3D space. It’ll also include a VR component, with a release planned on Meta Quest devices, as well as PC and Switch.
Several other eye-catching games appeared during the stream. Evolutis: Duality is an anime-inspired adventure game that features hype-violent combat, Dead Pets Unleashed is a feminist punk rock game that involves managing a band of demons, and Snufking: Melody of Moonmin Valley is a musical adventure with a score by Icelandic band Sigur Rós.
Here’s the full list of games that appeared during the showcase.
- Mina the Hollower
- Snufking: Melody of Moomin Valley
- Escape Academy: Escape From Anti-Escape Island
- Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County
- Dead Pets Unleashed
- Terra Nil
- Thirsty Suitors
- Colossal Cave
- Surmount
- Gunbrella
- Evolutis: Duality
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection
- Slime Heroes
- Samurai Zero
- Wat the Bat?
- Sea of Stars
To follow up the celebration, Day of the Devs will hold a physical event on November 5 in San Francisco. It will feature playable demos of upcoming games like Another Crab’s Treasure, Demonschool, and WrestleQuest.
