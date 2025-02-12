 Skip to main content
Days Gone Remastered features several new gameplay modes and updated graphics

Days Gone, Bend Studio’s post-apocalyptic exploration of a ruined world, is getting a remaster for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro. Revisit the classic fight for survival in a world overrun by Freakers, using every tool at your disposal. It’s the game you know and love, with a lot of new additions revealed by PlayStation’s State of Play.

Not only does the game come with new content, but it also adds in a Permadeath Mode for when you want that added bit of challenge. It will force you to play more carefully, as even a single mistake can mean the end of your game. There’s also an Enhanced Photomode that lets you capture those moments of beauty in a ruined world.

More importantly, Days Gone now has improved accessibility features. A few of these features include High COntrast mode, UI Narration, Collectible Audio Cues, and several other features that will make it easier for players with physical impairments to play the game the way it was meant to be experienced.

The Days Gone Remastered promotion image.
PlayStation

And for those players that already conquered Days Gone, there’s a new Speedrun Mode. Put your skills to the test and see how quickly you can clear the game.

The final addition is the Horde Assault mode, and it’s exactly what it sounds like. Wave after wave of enemies descend on you, forcing you to fight them back to earn points. As you fight through the levels, you’ll earn in-game points that let you unlock rewards like new characters, cosmetics, and unique Injectors.

Days Gone Remastered comes to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro on April 25, and the content comes to PC as the Broken Road DLC on the same day. Newcomers to the game can buy it for just $50, but players who own the existing Days Gone can upgrade to the Remastered version for just $10. And if you preorder the game (starting February 13), you’ll receive eight new PSN avatars and five early unlocks that will give you an advantage in the story.

