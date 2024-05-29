It’s summer, which means it’s time to stock up on video games. Thankfully, you’ll have a lot of chances to do that without breaking the bank this year as June tends to be a big month for game sales. Sony is kicking off that trend a few days early with its annual Days of Play sale, which offers some major discounts on everything from recent hits to new releases.

This year’s sale includes over 900 games, and there are a lot of great options. Of course, who wants to spend time scrolling through 39 pages of discounts? I’m here to help save you the trouble so you can spend more time gaming. I combed through every deal and picked out eight in particular that stand out. These range from fairly new releases to under-the-radar games that are a steal. If you don’t already own these games, consider picking them all up. It’ll cost you less than $200 to do so!

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth — $53

The crown jewel of this year’s sale is Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Square Enix’s latest remake was just released in February and it’s still a frontrunner for 2024 game of the year for the foreseeable future. It’s a vast action RPG that does a fantastic job at turning an eclectic chunk of the original Final Fantasy VII into one cohesive story about overcoming self-doubt. This is one of its first major discounts this year, as it’s 25% off. Grab the Standard Edition for $53 or splurge on the Digital Deluxe Edition for $68. You won’t be disappointed either way.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — $50

If you still haven’t caught up on 2023’s long list of great games, you’re in luck. Several highlights from last year are on sale with some great discounts. Chief among them is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is down to $50. This superhero sequel continues the stories of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in a dual-protagonist setup. It’s a technical marvel with virtually nonexistent load times and spectacular visuals. But what really stands out is its impactful story about two-stressed out heroes trying to balance their difficult lives.

Mortal Kombat 1 — $28

Mortal Kombat 1 may have launched last fall, but its just getting started. The brutal fighting game already had a strong foundation at launch thanks to a wealth of solid modes and a wide roster. That’s only growing with new fighters like Homelander from The Boys incoming. Considering how long Mortal Kombat 11 got support, you can expect Mortal Kombat 1 to keep you occupied for years. Grab it now and you’ll save a whopping $42, as its currently 60% off. That’s a bloody good deal.

Dead Space — $25

It’s been a great year for remakes with Persona 3 Reload and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, but don’t sleep on last year’s Dead Space. EA’s glitzy remake modernized a horror classic with more gruesome visuals and some much needed quality of life changes that made it easier to play. The result is a scarier, more immersive horror game that makes sure the original will stand the test of time a little longer. Considering that it usually retails for $70, its $25 price tag is a steal (though don’t forget that you can play it on Game Pass if you also own an Xbox).

Hi-Fi Rush — $18

Speaking of Xbox games, this one is a bittersweet addition. Formerly an Xbox console exclusive, Hi-Fi Rush came to PS5 earlier this year. While some saw that as a controversial business move, it was great news for PlayStation owners who wanted to experience one of the best exclusives of this generation. Unfortunately, that success was short-lived. Despite positive buzz and award wins, Xbox shut down the studio behind Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks, earlier this year. If you’ve yet to play this fantastic rhythm action game, you’ll be even more confused about that move after experiencing it. Pick it up for $18 now and dream of a better world where Tango Gameworks still exists and is working on a sequel right now.

Amnesia: The Bunker — $15

Last year was so jam-packed with new games that I wouldn’t blame you for missing a lot of smaller releases. One 2023 title you shouldn’t forget, though, is Amnesia: The Bunker. On sale for $15, this is the latest installment of the horrific Amnesia series. This entry has a unique premise: It’s set during World War I and traps players in an underground bunker. The goal is to escape, all while keeping the lights on with a dinky generator that needs to be fueled up occasionally. Oh, and of course, there’s a monster roaming the halls that is keen to kill you once the lights go out. Maybe you should throw in a clean pair of underwear when you buy this.

Prey — $6

Now for a second downer. Tango Gameworks isn’t the only Bethesda studio that Xbox shut down this year. It also shuttered Arkane Austin, the studio behind last year’s critically panned Redfall. While that might not sound too surprising, the move becomes a lot more shortsighted when you realize that the studio made one of last generation’s best first-person shooters, Prey. A reboot of a classic series, 2016’s Prey offered a fresh spin on the sci-fi franchise with ingenious tools like the Gloo Cannon, alien powers that let them mimic random items, and sharp immersive sim elements that showcased Arkane Austin’s strength. If you’ve yet to play it, you owe it to yourself to check it out. At just $6, why not give it a try?

Steamworld Heist — $2

If you really want to get the most bang for your buck, look no further than Steamworld Heist. The indie strategy game is on sale for less than $2 and its timing couldn’t be better. A sequel is currently in the works, and it got a grand reveal during a recent Nintendo Indie World showcase. That’s cause for excitement. Steamworld Heist is an excellent turn-based strategy game that plays like a sci-fi spin on Worms. You’ll battle through spaceships with careful planning while grabbing loot. Give it a try and I’m sure you’ll come out excited for Steamworld Heist 2.

