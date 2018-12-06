Digital Trends
Gaming

‘Dead by Daylight’ Charity Case raises over $500,000, now on consoles

Aaron Mamiit
By

Horror survival video games aren’t usually associated with magnanimous efforts, but Behaviour Interactive’s Dead by Daylight has broken the mold after having raised over $500,000 for charity.

In Dead by Daylight, four players take on the role of Survivors trying to escape from the Killer, who is controlled by a fifth player. The Survivors each have different perks that will help them stay alive, but the Killers also come with a range of skills to make it easier to hunt down their targets. The Killers in Dead by Daylight include iconic characters from horror movies, namely Michael Myers from Halloween, Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street, and The Pig from Saw.

The game also has a heart, and not just of the kind that the Killers rip out of their victims. In 2017, Behaviour Interactive launched the Charity Case DLC, which is a collection of 26 in-game cosmetic items that the developer made in collaboration with Dead by Daylight content creators. Initially only available for the PC version of the game on Steam, the DLC was created for the benefit of the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, which is a global nonprofit organization that awards grants to scientific research focused on mental illness.

Behaviour Interactive, which donates all of the revenue from Dead by Daylight‘s Charity Case, revealed in a post on the game’s official forums that players have collectively donated over $500,000 to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation through the DLC.

“From the bottom of our heart, we would like to thank you for your generosity,” wrote Behaviour Interactive in the forum post. “Thank you all for lending your brand to such a good cause!” the developer added, referring to the Twitch streamers they worked with for the DLC.

dead by daylight raises 500000 for charity case

The Dead by Daylight Charity Case will likely raise even more money in the near future, as Behaviour Interactive also announced that the DLC is now available for the PlayStation 4 in North America and Japan and on the Xbox One. It is not yet available for PlayStation 4 players in Europe, but the developer said that it is working on it.

Behaviour Interactive is currently testing the tenth chapter of Dead by Daylight, titled Darkness Among Us. The expansion will feature The Ormond Slopes Resort as the new map, Jeff Johansen as the new Survivor, and The Legion as the new Killer.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Xbox One games
seedling magic leap experience screen feat
Gaming

Seedling for Magic Leap is the most expensive plant you’ll ever take care of

Insomniac Games has officially launched its new game for Magic Leap One, called 'Seedling.' Throughout the game, you can nurture your very own life form wherever you are. In our demo with Seedling, we got to check out if the game is worth…
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
development stopped unreal tournament unrealtournament1
Gaming

Epic Games has stopped development on the new ‘Unreal Tournament’

The new version of Epic Games' Unreal Tournament has stopped development, the company tells Variety. The game will still be available to download for free but will not receive new updates.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best ps4 games header
Gaming

This list of PlayStation 4 exclusives puts its competitors to shame

The PlayStation 4's game library and incredible selection of exclusive games could make anyone with an Xbox One or Nintendo Switch think twice. Here's our list of the latest and greatest PS4 exclusives.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
battlefield 5
Gaming

What you should know about 'Battlefield V,' and what to expect with Tides of War

Battlefield V is one of the most ambitious games Electronic Arts and DICE have ever released, including full campaign, multiplayer, and battle royale modes, all while not charging players extra for new maps.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best ps1 games crash team racing
Gaming

Start your engines: ‘CTR: Crash Team Racing’ remaster is probably coming

CTR: Crash Team Racing, Sony's original answer to Mario Kart, seems to be getting remastered for current generation consoles. An announcement is planned for The Game Awards and comes on the heels of the Crash N. Sane Trilogy.
Posted By Steven Petite
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for December 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on stand-alone consoles as well as bundles that feature games like Fortnite and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Lucas Coll
return of the obra dinn impressions review
Gaming

‘Return of the Obra Dinn’ compels you to solve the seemingly impossible

Return of the Obra Dinn, the latest game from the mind behind Papers, Please, is an intricately designed logic puzzle that initially feels fairly impossible. Its old school 1-bit Macintosh visuals only add to its marvelous intrigue.
Posted By Steven Petite
fortnite creative mode announce
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ Creative lets you design your own maps and games

Epic Games announced Fortnite Creative, a new mode coming in Season 7 that lets users create their own private maps and games from the ground up. The mode arrives for Battle Pass owners December 6 and all users December 13.
Posted By Steven Petite
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

These are the best Xbox One games available right now

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From 'Cuphead' to 'Halo 5,' the best Xbox One games offer something for everyone.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
the game awards 2018 everything we know 2015 show
Gaming

Everything you need to know about The Game Awards 2018, including big reveals

The Game Awards returns to Los Angeles for its fifth show this December. Here is everything we know about the event, including its location, where you can watch it, and games that were nominated.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
red dead online economy redemption 2 beans
Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2

Our full coverage Red Dead Redemption 2 is the prequel to the critically acclaimed Red Dead Redemption which featured the beloved John Marston, an ex-outlaw that grapples with the consequences of his past. This time around, you’ll play a…
Posted By Chris DeGraw
Spider-man Hands-on
Product Review

'Marvel's Spider-Man' slings and swings its way to the top of the superhero heap

Insomniac's entry into the superhero genre has a big suit to fill, but ‘Marvel's Spider-Man’ is a phenomenal action game, a strong Spider-Man story, and an open-world game that has plenty to do without getting boring.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw