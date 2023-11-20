Whether you’re looking to add to your video game library with PS5 Black Friday deals or Xbox Series X Black Friday deals, here’s a title that every gamer should have in their collection — the first-person hack-and-slasher Dead Island 2. The zombie-infested game is currently available from Amazon at 50% off for both platforms, which brings its price down to $35 from $70 originally. We’re not sure how long this offer for $35 in savings will last though, so if you’re interested, you’re going to have to add it to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

Why you should buy Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2, available for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, places you in the middle of Los Angeles after a zombie outbreak. With the city quarantined, survivors are left to fend for themselves, and you’re going to use any means possible to prevent yourself from becoming one of the undead. There’s lots of gore amid the well-designed levels in this first-person title, and you’ll be using a wide arsenal of customizable weapons to bash zombies’ heads in.

One of the most important choices that you need to make in Dead Island 2 is at the very start, when you choose who you’ll play as between six survivors referred to as Slayers, who each have their own stats and abilities. Our Dead Island 2 character guide will help you decide depending on your preferred playstyle so that you won’t regret your pick — the story is the same for everyone, but if you want to switch Slayers, you’re going to have to start the game over from scratch.

Gamers who are hunting for bargains on video games in this year’s Black Friday deals should definitely consider Dead Island 2 for the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. Its sticker price of $70 has been cut in half to $35, much like what you’d be doing to the zombies that you come across in this first-person survival adventure. There’s no telling if the $35 in savings will remain available until the shopping holiday itself, so we don’t recommend waiting until the last minute to complete your purchase. Buy Dead Island 2 for the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X right now.

