Death Stranding 2 gets its own wearable, but we don’t know what it does yet

By
Anicorn Ring Terminal
Anicorn

In a move that couldn’t be more Kojima-esque if it tried, Death Stranding 2 fans can now buy a real-world replica of the game’s Ring Terminal. Made of brass and steel alloy with an adjustable band to fit most any size finger and it “integrates NFC technology, allowing users to forge a direct link with the immersive universe of Death Stranding 2.” Just one thing: it’s not entirely clear what the ring actually does.

Basically, it’s an incredibly well-crafted bit of memorabilia for diehard fans. The ring is a 1:1 replica of the same kind worn by Sam Porter Bridges and Fragile. Kojima contributed to its design and creation to ensure accuracy. Primarily silver in color, the ring looks that way thanks to an electroplating process designed to mimic its in-game appearance.

It’s an impressive piece of engineering. The Ring Terminal has more than 30 distinct components, including tiny screws holding everything together. Part of this intricacy is so that it can be easily adjusted to fit fingers from 1.74 inches to 2.94 inches in diameter. Translated to US ring sizes, that’s anywhere from a size 3 to a size 15.

Image used with permission by copyright holder

While the Ring Terminal does have a display, it’s not a functional one. It’s just a printed representation of what it might show were it actually in use. You probably won’t be able to use it to view your real-world cargo, but that would be a neat feature.

If you’re interested in picking the Ring Terminal up for yourself, you can preorder it starting at 10 PM ET from the Anicorn Watches website. Fair warning, though: it’s $240, but it does come in a nice Death Stranding 2-themed case. You know, just like the kind of thing Bridges and Fragile Express gives to porters after 40 years on the job.

It’s almost fitting that we have no idea what the Ring Terminal actually does. That’s perfectly in line with Kojima himself, but we have a few guesses:

  • It pulls the wearer into a high-stakes game, like the Kojima Squid Games.
  • It drops you into a Signal chat with Kojima, Norman Reedus, and Mads Mikkelsen.
  • It grants access to Kojima’s real, secret Letterboxd and MyAnimeList accounts.
  • It links to a secret Tumblr page that explains the plot of Metal Gear Solid.

Honestly, the truth is anyone’s guess. And if a ring alone isn’t enough, the Death Stranding 2 watch is also available.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more.
