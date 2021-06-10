  1. Gaming

Death Stranding is getting a PlayStation 5 Director’s Cut

By

The Death Stranding Director’s Cut is headed to the PlayStation 5, with the announcement coming during Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live event.

This news was revealed by the game’s director, Hideo Kojima, though it’s not totally clear what the Director’s Cut will offer. A brief trailer was shown, and it makes some cheeky references to Metal Gear Solid, another of Kojima’s games.

Based on the trailer, this new version of Death Stranding is headed to PS5 “soon,” though its release date has yet to be revealed. During the Kickoff Live event, Keighley noted that we’ll find out more about Death Stranding Director’s Cut in short order.

During the trailer, the game’s main character Sam Porter Bridges can be seen infiltrating a base, but he stops to interact with a box labeled “fragile.” Bridges then proceeds to get inside the box, which of course is a reference to Metal Gear Solid — the series Kojima is famous for. It’s unclear if the new game will actually borrow elements from Metal Gear Solid or if it’s just a cheeky reference.

As mentioned by Sony says, this updated version will be an “enhanced and expanded adventure” from Kojima Productions. there could also be some new content.

The original Death Stranding came to PS4 in 2019 and was the first game developed by Kojima Productions. The studio was formed by Hideo Kojima following his split from Konami in 2015 after the launch of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. During the Kickoff Live event, Kojima did make mention of his next project, but didn’t reveal any information about it, unfortunately.

