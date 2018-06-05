The ‘Destiny 2’ Annual Pass changes how often you play new content

Share

Bungie is well aware that the most dedicated Destiny 2 players have been disappointed with the game’s lack of endgame content thus far, which has held it back from being the true “hobby-grade” game the studio has hoped for. With the new Annual Pass, however, Destiny 2 will give players more worthwhile content on a more consistent basis.

Available for a $35 pre-order now, the Destiny 2 Forsaken Annual Pass is not to be confused with the Forsaken expansion coming this September. Instead, it gives you access to three separate content releases. The first of these is called “Black Armory,” and while be available this winter, while “Joker’s Wild” will be available in spring 2019 and “Penumbra” in summer 2019.

The focus of these releases is “more of what you want, more often,” according to game director Steve Cotton. This means more endgame challenges, new weapons, and armor, new and returning exotic weapons, new lore, and new activities to complete. There won’t be a strong focus on direct storytelling in the expansions, with Bungie instead telling new tales within the context of the action.

If you don’t want to spend any extra money on Forsaken or the Annual Pass, there are a number of new features being added to the base Destiny 2 experience, as well. On July 17, you’ll be able to take part in the “Solstice of Heroes” seasonal event. A game update that month will also add six-versus-six competitive multiplayer, and it will make the free-for-all Rumble mode a permanent playlist. Those who own Curse of Osiris and Warmind will also be able to take part in Prestige-level raid lairs at this point, adding an extra layer of challenge to the already-tough areas.

The game’s development roadmap also makes mention of a few more features coming in July. PC players will be able to chat using text with their clan members, and the game will add bounties and Year 1 triumphs so you can show off to your friends.

Destiny 2 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. We will hear more news about the game and its upcoming content at E3, and the expansion Forsaken will take Guardians to the Reef on September 4.