The first ‘Destiny 2’ expansion arrives on all platforms on December 5

Why it matters to you While Osiris was mentioned throughout the original game, we'll finally meet the banished Vanguard member in Destiny 2's first expansion.

If you’ve already finished Destiny 2‘s campaign, waded through the Leviathan raid, and maxed your power level out, you may be wondering what you should be doing in the shared-world shooter besides duking it out in the Crucible on loop. Thankfully, the first expansion isn’t far away. During Sony’s Paris Games Week press conference, Bungie revealed that Curse of Osiris arrives December 5 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

The title of the first expansion has been known since right after the game launched in September, but the reveal trailer provided ample context. The new story concerns Osiris, a banished Vanguard member, and the planet Mercury. Narrated by Ikora, the trailer describes how while you were finishing the campaign, “past and future” machines funneled through an ancient gate to build a formidable army strong enough to restructure the entire universe to their liking. Now it’s up to you, Guardian, to head to Mercury and stop the invasion.

While on Mercury, you will seek out Osiris, the mysterious character who once predicted this very event, but was kicked out of the Vanguard for his troubling thoughts. While the reasons for his banishment are still murky at best (he was mentioned several times in the original, but never seen), Ikora offers a tantalizing bit of knowledge — it remains to be seen if Osiris will serve as a helping hand or be the cause of defeat.

To gain access to the expansion, users can purchase the Destiny 2 expansion pass for $35. The pass includes both Curse of Osiris and a yet-to-be-revealed second expansion which is expected to launch next spring. While stand-alone pricing has not been revealed, if Bungie follows the pattern set by the original game’s first two expansions, Curse of Osiris will likely cost $20 (Destiny‘s initial expansion pass was also $35).

As with the original game, Destiny 2 is a constantly evolving experience. Bungie recently announced that it would add private matches to the Crucible in early 2018.

If you want to prepare for the expansion but haven’t yet completed the Leviathan raid, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough. If the Crucible is more your style, Trials of the Nine, which was suspended for two weeks due to a emote glitch that let players slip through some walls, will return on November 3 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.