Get in the Halloween spirit with the ‘Destiny 2’ Festival of the Lost event

Several big-name shooters are running their own Halloween events right now, including Fortnite and Overwatch, but that’s no reason to forget about Destiny 2. Bungie has plenty of goodies lined up for this year’s Festival of the Lost, including a brand-new cooperative mode that sounds very spooky.

Festival of the Lost begins on October 16, and that’s when you’ll be able to head into the Haunted Forest, either by yourself or with a fireteam.

“Guardians have been tasked with clearing out its ghouls and demons, which are spooking up a storm,” the development team said in an announcement post. “You’ll have 15 minutes to dive as deep as you can into the Haunted Forest and clear out the Nightmares lying in wait. Be wary — the deeper you go, the more difficult your job will become.”

This makes it sound like the Haunted Forest will take a pseudo-wave-based approach, but without forcing players into the next wave until they’re ready to move on. We’ll find out for sure next week.

You’ll also be avenging a murder during Halloween, which seems fitting. The Cryptarch Master Ives has been murdered, and it’s up to you to figure out who did it and claim a “powerful reward” in the process beginning on October 30.

Plenty of other new goodies will be available during Festival of the Lost, as well. Completing Triumphs during this time will give you Fragmented Souls, which can then be spent on masks and the Horror Story legendary auto rifle. For more rewards, you’ll receive a special Ephemeral Engram after hitting the maximum on your experience bar, provided you’re already at the level cap. You’ll also be able to buy them at the Tower, and items in the Engrams can be purchased via Bright Dust.

The Festival of the Lost runs from October 16 until November 6. Destiny 2 and its Forsaken expansion are available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Two smaller expansions, Curse of Osiris and Warmind, are also available, and all of this content can be purchased in a bundle right now for just $40. If you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you received the base game for free last month.

