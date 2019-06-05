Share

Cloud gaming service Google Stadia came out of the gate by testing Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, but anonymous sources tell Kotaku that another major title is locked in as a launch game. Destiny 2 data miners uncovered promotional material that alludes to cross saves across platforms, something players have been hoping for since the game launched, and the publication’s sources confirm it is coming and will work with the Google Stadia version of the game.

What will the cross-save capability mean for players? No more retreading through the same gameplay grind if you want to play with friends or foes on a platform different from the one you started on. The feature hasn’t officially been announced, but it should work in a way that allows you to carry your guardian’s level and weapon arsenal from Xbox One to Google Stadia or any other platform.

This is going to inject Destiny 2 with some return players that have wanted to play on other platforms, and should be a significant boost for Google Stadia when it launches. If the cloud-streaming platform works as advertised, Destiny 2 players with less-capable PCs but a good internet service plan may want to switch over to Stadia to take advantage of enhanced visuals.

Its arguable that Destiny 2 without cross save makes a lot less sense for Google Stadia. Without cross save, it’d be tough to pull players with established characters away from their current platforms. Stadia wants to reel in a new community of players with this cloud-streaming platform but grabbing a piece of the existing pie will be crucial as well. Giving the Destiny 2 player base a boost is important for Bungie, the game’s developer, as well, considering it has split from Activision.

Five sources told Kotaku to expect Destiny 2 as one of the big titles for the Google Stadia, and the report also mentions Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint as a likely release. Early E3 2019 content starts to roll out this wee,k and Google is planning a stream on June 6 that will feature the price for Stadia, game reveals, launch info, and more. If the team hadn’t planned to reveal Destiny 2, they may want to adjust that and rip the Band-Aid off.