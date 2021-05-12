Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer: Seasonal and weekly challenges (week 1)

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer is here, which means a docket of new weekly challenges and a big seasonal challenge to top everything off. To help you tackle everything as fast as possible, we’ve rounded up all the seasonal and weekly challenges for Season of the Splicer, as well as tips for tackling them.
Here are all the weekly challenges available for the first week of Season of the Splicer.
How challenges work in Season of the Splicer
Challenges in Season of the Splicer work in the same way they did in Season of the Chosen. Each Tuesday for the first 10 weeks of the season, Bungie will release a new list of up to 10 challenges. The challenges stick around until the end of the season, and you need to complete all of them to earn the seasonal challenge, Master of All. Specifically, you need to complete 75 weekly challenges to complete Master of All, which will reward you with a large pile of Bright Dust.
There could be more than 75 challenges — there were 77 last season — but regardless of the total number, you need at least 75 for the seasonal challenge.
You don’t need to worry about completing the challenges in any specific timeframe, as long as you complete them before the end of the season on August 24. After the first 10 weeks, you’ll have access to all of the weekly challenges to tackle them however you see fit.
We’re currently in the first week, so we’re not sure what surprises Bungie has in store. Like last season, though, expect persistent challenges between weeks. Ethereal Splicer I, for example, will likely show up in future weeks with your progress carrying over from one challenge to the next.
Season of the Splicer: Seasonal and weekly challenges
With a little bit about how challenges work in Season of the Splicer, here are all of the weekly challenges. We have links for each week with the list of challenges and some tips, so use them to quickly jump around.
Week one
|Weekly challenge
|Requirements
|Rewards
|Hello, World
|
|
|Maximum Override
|
|
|Ethereal Splicer I
|
|
|Sidearm Splicer
|
|
|Icebound
|
|
|Challenger’s Aspiration
|
|
|Close-Range Calibration
|
|
|Drifter’s Chosen
|
|
|Sacred Scorcher
|
|
|Vex Deletion Protocol
|
|
Week one has a standard range of challenges that offer great rewards to start the season right. First, you need to start the Season of the Splicer questline. Head to the HELM and speak with the Splicer Servitor to pick up Path of the Splicer I. You also need to defeat powerful Cabal, which you can easily do playing Override missions. Speaking of which, you’ll need to play the new Override game mode for Maximum Override and Sidearm Splicer, so equip a sidearm and get to work.
After you’ve wrapped those up, head to Europa with a close-range loadout. You can choose the weapons, but make sure to have a sword equipped. As long as you pick up some bounties beforehand, it should be easy to knock out Close-Range Calibration and Icebound.
Drifter’s Chosen, Sacred Scorcher, and Vex Deletion Protocol are for Gambit, Crucible, and strikes, respectively. Exodus Crash, The Insight Terminus, The Inverted Spire, Warden of Nothing, and The Glassway are all Vex strikes, which is all you need for these three. If you’re struggling with the first two, make sure to read our Gambit guide and Crucible guide.
