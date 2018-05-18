Devolver Digital is coming back to E3, this time with actual announcements

Share

At E3 2017, independent publisher Devolver Digital raised eyebrows with its bizarre, violent E3 “press conference,” which looked more like an Adult Swim show than a media event. It didn’t actually focus on video games and instead took aim at the AAA publishers’ press conference tropes, but that will change with this year’s show.

Devolver Digital will hold its press conference on Sunday, June 10, at 11 p.m. ET on Twitch. As with last year’s show, the publisher said it will take place at the “Dave Lang Memorial Convention Center,” but something has us thinking that’s not actually a real place.

“This year’s Big Fancy Press Conference will feature real, actual game reveals and technological innovations from Devolver Labs, the research and development arm of Devolver Digital responsible for last year’s Earliest Access program and making ‘throwing money at the screen’ a valid form of payment,” Devolver Digital said in a press release. “There will almost certainly be blood, [and] possibly loss of life.”

So, what can we expect to see at the press conference? We already know that Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass will make an appearance, as the game was announced with a cinematic trailer back in April. We’re hoping for an extended gameplay presentation, as it has been awhile since we’ve stepped into Sam’s shoes and donned his sunglasses.

A few smaller titles, such as the action-role-playing game Eitr and the sequel Sometimes Always Monsters, could also show up, but we’re hoping for something a little big more high-profile. It’s quite unlikely we’ll ever see a third Hotline Miami game, but we’ll still cross our fingers.

“Potential concurrent viewers are encouraged to rewatch last year’s press conference as this year’s event aims to extend the Devolver Digital Press Conference Cinematic Universe (DDPCCU) through the blatant reuse of jokes and vague callbacks to the original,” the announcement continued. “Pray for us.”

If you need a refresher on what to expect from Devolver Digital at E3 2018, check out last year’s press conference at the top of the page. It was the only one to include live gunfire and the death of a host, though the Cinematic Universe might include a way to fix that.