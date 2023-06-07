 Skip to main content
Where to farm Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4

Joseph Yaden
By

In Diablo 4, you’ll need to collect a wide variety of items to increase your chance of survival, especially as you progress through the game. To acquire the Light Healing Potion — which grants 141 life instantly and 35% of your max life over 3 seconds — you’ll first need to acquire 20 Gallowvines, 10 Biteberries, and five Crushed Beast Bones. However, finding Crushed Beast Bones can be tricky during the early stages of the game. In this guide, we’ll show you exactly where to find Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4.

Where to find Crushed Beast Bones

There are actually multiple ways to earn Crushed Beast Bones, but most of them are luck-based. You can defeat Werecreatures, spiders, and other animals for a chance at acquiring the items you need, but the drop rate for Crushed Beast Bones is low. Specifically, you’ll want to visit areas such as Fractured Peaks, Scosglen, and Dry Steppes.

Map in Diablo 4.
Blizzard Entertainment

The most consistent and easiest way to get Crushed Beast Bones is to visit the area in Scosglen marked on the map above. Head to that location and the Gaspar Stilbian enemy will appear.

Battling boss in Diablo 4.
Blizzard Entertainment

This level 35 enemy comes across as formidable, but for whatever reason, he doesn’t attack much at all. It’s unclear if this is a bug or a feature, but for now, we recommend defeating this enemy for a guaranteed Crushed Beast Bones drop.

You can continuously farm this enemy by backing out to the main menu and jumping back in as many times as you’d like.

After you’ve gathered five Crushed Beast Bones, you can visit an Alchemist to upgrade your healing items.

