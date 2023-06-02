 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to get a mount in Diablo 4

Jesse Lennox
By

Being called a Wanderer in Diablo 4 is extremely appropriate. You will be traveling all across the massive map to complete quests, enter dungeons, and just generally explore the region. Your character can run at a decent pace, but it won't be long until you've expanded the edges of your map so far that even the helpful fast-travel points won't be enough to get you where you want to be fast enough. For that, a mount comes in handy. You'll find a stable in the opening hours of the game, but it will take a lot longer than that before you can actually mount up yourself. Here's everything you need to do in order to get a mount in Diablo 4.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Hard

What You Need

  • Reach Act 2

  • Complete the Mount: Donan's Favor quest

How to get a mount

Even though you will reach your first stable once you arrive in Kyovashad, interacting with it will inform you that you can't actually purchase a horse. First, you need to do quite a bit of adventuring on foot.

Step 1: Progress through the main story quests until you get to Act 2.

A horse in a stable in Diablo 4.
Activision Blizzard

Step 2: During this Act, complete the Mount: Donan's Favor quest you can get in Eldhaime Keep in Scosglen.

Related

Step 3: After completing the quest, visit a stable at any town and speak to the owner.

Step 4: Purchase the horse of your choice and any bardings or trophies you wish to decorate them.

Once you have a horse, you can call your mount by pressing right on the d-pad or Z on your keyboard to ride to your destination that much faster!

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
How to get the Sword of the Hero in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Link and Zelda under Hyrule Castle.

When even a stick can serve as a weapon, you'll never be at a loss for some way to beat down your enemies in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Granted, a random stick isn't going to do you much good, even when you combine it with something using the new Fuse power. Link is most deadly with real swords, and Hyrule is packed with them, including many from his past adventures. Naturally, the Master Sword is out there waiting to be found, but you can also reunite Link with the very first sword he used against Ganon all those years ago. We all know it's dangerous to go alone, so here's how to get the Sword of the Hero in Tears of the Kingdom.

Read more
Activision Blizzard fined over Diablo Immortal’s microtransactions
Diablo Immortal's main screen on the Asus ROG Phone 5.

Activision Blizzard is being fined by the PEGI (Pan-European Game Information) Complaints Board and Enforcement Committee over the inclusion of microtransactions in its 2022 mobile game Diablo Immortal.

This news comes just after Nintendo got sued in North America over its implementation of loot box microtransactions in Mario Kart Tour. However, this decision comes from the European game ratings board PEGI after a reassessment of Diablo Immortal's rating. Activision Blizzard, along with Hunt: Showdown Bounty Hunter -- Limited Edition publisher Plaion, got fined over not properly disclosing the presence of microtransactions in their games when disclosing information to PEGI for a game rating. That's a shocking omission in Diablo Immortal's case, considering just how much it entices players to spend money on the game.
"Both games were published in 2022 and although they contain paid random items (like loot boxes or card packs), this was not disclosed to PEGI when the games were submitted for a rating license," a description of the case says. "Since this amounts to a violation of the rules described in the PEGI Code of Conduct, the PEGI Enforcement Committee sanctioned both companies with a fine of 5000€. The companies had also taken immediate action to update relevant store listings and marketing materials."
A fine of only 5,000 Euros is an extremely small drop in the bucket for a company like Activision Blizzard; Diablo Immortal alone was estimated to be making $1 million a day around its launch by Appmagic. Still, it's a noteworthy slap on the wrist and will hopefully encourage companies like Activision Blizzard to be more open and honest about the presence and relevance of microtransactions in their games. 

Read more
How to complete the A New Signature Food quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Reede explaining his plan to find a new taste.

Side adventures in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom come in all shapes and sizes. Some can feel as important as your main quest, while others ... not so much. The "A New Signature Food" quest will likely fall into the latter category in terms of your overall objective of saving Hyrule, and yet is deadly serious for the residents of Hateno Village. We'll help you make this quest a piece of cake – or rather cheese – with this guide for Tears of the Kingdom.

Read more