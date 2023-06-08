 Skip to main content
How to get Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4

Joseph Yaden
By

Loot and gear are the most important things in Diablo 4. One item you’ll want to get your hands on is the Murmuring Obols, which will, in turn, lead to some potentially high-value loot. But what exactly is this a Murmuring Obol and where can you farm them? Here’s what you need to know about the Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4.

What Murmuring Obols are for

A Purveyor of Curiosities in Diablo 4.
Blizzard Entertainment

Murmuring Obols is a form of currency that can be spent at the Purveyor of Curiosities shops. These are denoted on the map with a sack of coins icon and can be found in main hubs such as Desolate Highlands.

The Purveyor of Curiosities is useful because it offers various gear such as Axes, Maces, Caps, and Tunics, but with a randomized rarity. So, you can spend Murmuring Obols for a chance at getting, say, a Legendary Mace, for instance. It certainly pays to stop by and try your luck since you’ll eventually get something valuable.

How to get Murmuring Obols

An event in Diablo 4.
Blizzard Entertainment

But how do you get Murmuring Obols? They’re most easily acquired from completing events around the world, which are marked by orange circles on the map. As you explore, keep your eyes peeled for these events, as they pop up periodically. Keep in mind, there are a variety of different event types, but all of them yield Murmuring Obols.

You can also exploit events by backing out of the game and loading back in continuously to reset them. This doesn’t work every time, but it works often enough to make it a consistent farming method.

