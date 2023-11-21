 Skip to main content
Diablo 4 Black Friday deal knocks 29% off for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Aaron Mamiit
By
A promotional poster for Diablo 4.
Blizzard Entertainment

It’s not too late for you to jump into the world of Diablo 4, especially since its PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X editions are available with a 29% discount from Amazon. Instead of $70, you’ll only have to pay $50 for this dungeon-crawling RPG. We’re not sure how much time is remaining for you to pocket the $20 in savings — while it’s one of the retailer’s Black Friday deals, there’s no assurance that it will still be available by the time the shopping holiday arrives. To make sure that you get the game for much cheaper than usual, complete the purchase now.

Why you should buy Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is the continuation of the endless fight against the forces of Hell. Set decades after the events of Diablo 3, this time the threat comes in the form of Lilith, the daughter of Mephisto. You start the adventure by choosing between five classes — Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, and Sorcerer — that each have their own skill tree for unique gameplay. Like previous installments in the franchise, you’ll be exploring massive zones, fighting your way through hordes of enemies, making money, collecting loot, and leveling up your abilities as you march towards the inevitable final showdown.

To say that Diablo 4 is great value for your money is still an understatement, because even after finishing the story, you’ll still have endless hours of gameplay through its acclaimed multiplayer mode. That’s not considering the expansions that are planned for the RPG, so much like the chase after Lilith, you’re going to have to start moving if you want to catch up to the offerings of Diablo 4.

Gamers searching for PS5 Black Friday deals and Xbox Series X Black Friday deals worth buying should turn their attention towards Amazon’s offer for Diablo 4. If you don’t own it yet, you can add the game to your collection for just $50, following a $20 discount on its sticker price of $70. You shouldn’t delay your purchase if you want to get Diablo 4 at 29% off though, as you’ll be opening yourself up to the risk of missing out. Add it to your cart and check out immediately, then prepare yourself for the challenges that lie ahead.

