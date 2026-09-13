Diablo has already won, setting up Diablo V for 2029

Blizzard has officially revealed Diablo V, and apparently defeating the Lord of Terror over and over was never going to stick.

The next mainline Diablo game is coming in Spring 2029, but the bigger surprise is where it starts. Sanctuary has fallen, Diablo has won, and the heroes who would normally be expected to stop him have already been defeated.

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Players will instead become the Heir to Westmarch, a character with a mysterious connection to Diablo that makes them both a threat to him and vulnerable to his influence. Diablo also rules from Westmarch this time, rather than waiting somewhere near the end of the journey.

What Blizzard has revealed so far

Blizzard has already revealed more of Diablo V than its initial announcement suggested. Sanctuary will use a procedural landscape that can change when you revisit an area, with Diablo actively reshaping terrain, monsters, and rewards as his influence spreads.

Safe towns are also giving way to a travelling caravan of survivors who serve as companions and vendors.

The familiar action RPG formula is getting some older ideas back too. Itemization takes inspiration from Diablo II, including larger gear occupying more inventory space and the return of Runes and Runewords.

Three classes are already confirmed

Blizzard has revealed the first three classes coming to Diablo V. Demon Hunter and Monk are returning, while the Plague Knight is a completely new addition built around spreading disease and consuming it for power.

That makes the earlier talk about class design considerably more concrete. Blizzard says these are only the first classes it plans to reveal, with more information on combat and progression coming later.

The road to 2029 starts next year

Diablo IV isn’t being abandoned while the sequel takes shape. The Amazon arrives in the first half of 2027, while Season of Hell’s Legacy begins rolling out September 15.

Diablo V itself is still early in development. Starting in 2027, Blizzard plans to publish regular updates showing its progress and the features taking shape along the way.

That makes the unusually early announcement easier to understand. We know how Diablo V begins and a surprising amount about how it might play, but Blizzard has another two years to show what surviving a Sanctuary that already lost actually looks like.