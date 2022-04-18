Digimon Survive gets a release date after years of delays

After going through as many delays as the average Digimon can digivolve, Digimon Survive has a set release date. The latest in the digital monster series is now launching in Japan on July 28. Release dates for other countries are yet to be announced.

Digimon Survive is a visual novel-survival strategy role-playing game hybrid. Players can influence the game’s story through various choices that change the ending, their Digimon’s digivolution, and whether other characters live or die.

Digimon Survive was originally set to release in 2019, but was pushed back to 2020. At the time, the game’s producer, Kazumasa Habu, placed the blame on the pandemic and how it restructured game development.

“Regarding Survive, the planned release date has been changed to 2020 because of a reorganization of our game development structure,” Habu said of Digimon Survive. “Once again, I feel deeply the hardships of game development … We will continue to develop the game in order to make it a good product, so please look forward to it.”

This new release date didn’t survive and the game was once again delayed a year. The developers once again pinned it on the COVID-19 pandemic and the changes it brought upon the work environment. The game received one more delay, landing it in 2022 to ensure a quality title.

#Digimon fans, please read this message from Digimon Game Producer, Habu Kazumasa: pic.twitter.com/EH9FONY1MP — Digimon Games (@digimon_games) October 28, 2021

It’s now 2022 and after three years of delays, there is finally a somewhat definite release date for Digimon Survive for Japan. Hopefully, this one is assured and dates for other countries will follow.

Digimon Survive is set to release July 28 in Japan for Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

