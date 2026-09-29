Discord’s new Game Mode could leave more PC power for the game

Discord is working on a Game Mode that could make its desktop app less demanding while a game is running. Apparently, even Discord needs a gaming mode.

Discord Previews shared a screenshot of the setting. The feature would reduce animations and disable effects during gameplay, leaving more PC resources available for the game.

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Discord has since confirmed on X that it’s an early experiment. For players who keep the app open while gaming, the appeal is easy to understand. The chat app’s visual extras don’t need to compete with the game for processing power.

This is an early experiment that we’ll start rolling out next week!



aiming to add more resource-saving features over time https://t.co/Tv0ahwnLnz — Discord (@discord) September 28, 2026

How would Game Mode work

The screenshot shows an “Enable Game Mode” toggle designed to lower Discord’s CPU and GPU usage. Once enabled, it would detect when a game is running and make the adjustments automatically.

That saves players from changing individual visual settings before each session. It also means they wouldn’t have to permanently give up Discord’s flourishes just to make the app less demanding during games.

Exactly which animations and effects would be disabled remains unclear. Until those details arrive, it’s hard to tell how different Discord would look with the setting enabled.

Who could benefit most

Players on older or lower-end PCs have the clearest reason to be interested. When a machine has little processing power to spare, trimming the demands of a background app is a reasonable place to start.

There are no measurements yet showing how much Game Mode would save, however. A drop in Discord’s resource usage wouldn’t guarantee a noticeable frame rate increase. What players will want to know is whether the game actually runs better, and that still needs testing.

When could players try it

In its September 29 post, Discord said the experiment would begin rolling out the following week. It also plans to add more resource-saving features over time.

The company hasn’t specified who will get access first or how widely the experiment will be available. Players can start looking for the toggle next week, but a rollout starting doesn’t mean everyone gets it immediately.