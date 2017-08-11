Newcomers are welcome in ‘Dishonored: Death of the Outsider’

Why it matters to you We still highly recommend the previous games, but Dishonored newcomers will still enjoy Death of the Outsider.

Arkane’s Dishonored series has quite a bit of lore behind it concerning the universe’s supernatural elements, geographic locations, and political system, which makes the prospect of playing the game’s latest stand-alone adventure, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, a little bit daunting. The studio is adamant, though, that newcomers will still be able to enjoy Billie Lurk’s tale.

“If you’ve never played a Dishonored game, you can actually go pick up Death of the Outsider and it could be your entry point into the series,” said creative director Harvey Smith in a recent interview. “You don’t need to know anything from before. You can pick it up, play as Billie Lurk finding her old mentor Daud and going on this almost-impossible mission to take down this supernatural godlike figure.”

Of course, you will get plenty of extra context if you do play the other two games. Daud is featured prominently in the original Dishonored, and Billie Lurk is a major supporting character in Dishonored 2.

For those who have already played Corvo and Emily’s other adventures, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider has plenty of new content for you, as well. The story should give fans more insight into why she did what she did in Dishonored 2, as well as the choice she made at the end of the game, and you’ll get plenty of new supernatural powers to try out.

In a new gameplay trailer, we see Billie appear to suck the life force out of a woman wearing a gray outfit, and she appears to turn gray, herself — it’s possible that the ability allows her to acquire disguises. She also makes use of a gadget that acts like a magnet for enemy guards, as well as an attack with her split-blade sword that sends distant enemies flying into the abyss. She can also chain together “blinks” to quickly reach successive targets, and her assassination skills look just as fine-tuned as anyone else in the series.

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider releases for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on September 15, and it will cost $30. If you’re new to the series, an $80 “Complete Edition” will also be available, and includes Dishonored: Definitive Edition and Dishonored 2, as well.