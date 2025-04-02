 Skip to main content
Donkey Kong Bananza is the first 3D DK game in decades

Donkey Kong salivating over bananas in Donkey Kong Bananza.
Nintendo saved a big reveal for its final trailer in its Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. Donkey Kong is getting his first new 3D game since Donkey Kong 64 on the N64 in a new adventure titled Donkey Kong Bananza, coming on July 17, 2025 for the Nintendo Switch 2.

The Switch 2 Direct was packed with exciting announcements for upcoming video games, opening with the new Mario Kart World, but one surprise game wrapped up the show. For the first time since the N64 days, Donkey Kong is starring in a brand new 3D adventure called Donkey Kong Bananza and will hit the Nintendo Switch 2 just after launch on July 17. The trailer shows DK in a new look, sporting jeans and suspenders, as well as a fully destructible world. We see him rip up parts of the environment and use it to smash his way through obstacles, as well as pound his fists into the ground to dig below the surface and create tunnels.

There was no real story details in the trailer, but we can see that Donkey Kong Bananza appears to mainly be set in a mine on Ingot Isle, with DK carrying a new purple rock creature on his shoulder as a companion. There were also small glimpses of 2D sections that look ripped right out of the old Donkey Kong Country games, plus the familiar blast barrels and minecart sections. DK’s rival appears to be some kind of evil bat monster who has stolen what appear to be giant golden bananas.

The trailer hints at more open-ended levels, some companions, and giant boss battles.

Donkey Kong Bananza will release right after the Switch 2, and more details are expected in the near future.

