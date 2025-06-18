Donkey Kong Bananza gives Banjo Kazooie vibes in the best ways

Donkey Kong Bananza might not be the remake of Donkey Kong 64 many fans hoped for, but it has all of the same elements with a dash of Banjo-Kazooie tossed in. Wednesday’s Donkey Kong Bananza Direct showcased many of the game’s features, including a young Paulina riding on DK’s shoulder like a singing bird, using her voice to help everyone’s favorite Kong explore the world and dive deep to the planet’s core.

But the standout element is how much inspiration the game seems to take from another famous duo (also from Rare). Paulina can access songs that make DK transform into different forms like the power Kong Bananza, the speedy Zebra Bananza, or the flying Ostrich Bonanza.

Recommended Videos

Familiar characters also make an appearance, including Cranky Kong and Rhambi. Rather than battling against antagonists like King K. Rool, DK is up against a trio of nefarious Kong family members: Poppy Kong, Grumpy Kong, and Void Kong. These three run the Void Company, set on reaching the center of the planet before anyone else to unlock its wish-granting powers.

And while there’s no mention of Chunky Kong, chunks play a big role in the game. DK can rip chunks of terrain out of the ground to use as a double-jump platform, a surfboard, and much more. And of course, DK can also punch his way through terrain, dig down into the earth, and utilize a variety of other approaches to explore the world.

This will come in handy, especially since Donkey Kong Bananza looks to be absolutely full of collectible items. Everything from outfits, music discs, fossils, and other items gives players a lot to do after conquering the main story. The Direct didn’t give too many details on the story, but Paulina suggests that she and DK could “make her dream come true,” perhaps hinting that this game is a prequel to Super Mario Odyssey, where Paulina is a famed singer in New Donk City.

Co-op play will be possible, with one player taking control of DK and the other controlling Paulina. Only one person will need a copy of the game, too, thanks to online GameShare functionality. You can play with your friends even if they haven’t bought a copy of the game (or if they have and you haven’t).

Wednesday’s Direct revealed a lot more about the game for eager fans. With a release date of July 17, players won’t have to wait long for the chance to explore a new 3D Donkey Kong title, and it looks like it’s going to be a hit.