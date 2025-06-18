 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Donkey Kong Bananza gives Banjo Kazooie vibes in the best ways

By
Donkey Kong punches rocks in Donkey Kong Bananza.
Nintendo

Donkey Kong Bananza might not be the remake of Donkey Kong 64 many fans hoped for, but it has all of the same elements with a dash of Banjo-Kazooie tossed in. Wednesday’s Donkey Kong Bananza Direct showcased many of the game’s features, including a young Paulina riding on DK’s shoulder like a singing bird, using her voice to help everyone’s favorite Kong explore the world and dive deep to the planet’s core.

But the standout element is how much inspiration the game seems to take from another famous duo (also from Rare). Paulina can access songs that make DK transform into different forms like the power Kong Bananza, the speedy Zebra Bananza, or the flying Ostrich Bonanza.

Recommended Videos

Familiar characters also make an appearance, including Cranky Kong and Rhambi. Rather than battling against antagonists like King K. Rool, DK is up against a trio of nefarious Kong family members: Poppy Kong, Grumpy Kong, and Void Kong. These three run the Void Company, set on reaching the center of the planet before anyone else to unlock its wish-granting powers.

And while there’s no mention of Chunky Kong, chunks play a big role in the game. DK can rip chunks of terrain out of the ground to use as a double-jump platform, a surfboard, and much more. And of course, DK can also punch his way through terrain, dig down into the earth, and utilize a variety of other approaches to explore the world.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

This will come in handy, especially since Donkey Kong Bananza looks to be absolutely full of collectible items. Everything from outfits, music discs, fossils, and other items gives players a lot to do after conquering the main story. The Direct didn’t give too many details on the story, but Paulina suggests that she and DK could “make her dream come true,” perhaps hinting that this game is a prequel to Super Mario Odyssey, where Paulina is a famed singer in New Donk City.

Co-op play will be possible, with one player taking control of DK and the other controlling Paulina. Only one person will need a copy of the game, too, thanks to online GameShare functionality. You can play with your friends even if they haven’t bought a copy of the game (or if they have and you haven’t).

Wednesday’s Direct revealed a lot more about the game for eager fans. With a release date of July 17, players won’t have to wait long for the chance to explore a new 3D Donkey Kong title, and it looks like it’s going to be a hit.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Nintendo Switch 2 preorders begin next week, but accessories will cost more
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom runs on a Switch 2 screen.

If you've been itching to place your preorder for the Nintendo Switch 2, great news: the wait is over,and you can place your preorder on April 24. Despite concerns over tariffs, the price remains unchanged. The Nintendo Switch 2 will retail for $450 for just the console or $500 for the Mario Kart World bundle; however, accessory prices have been adjusted "due to changes in market conditions." Nintendo states that "other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are possible in the future."

In its announcement, Nintendo writes, "We apologize for the retail pre-order delay, and hope this reduces some of the uncertainty our customers may be experiencing. We thank our customers for their patience, and we share their excitement to experience Nintendo Switch 2 starting June 5, 2025."

Read more
Mario Kart World Direct: When and where to watch
Baby Peach rides away from a T-rex in Mario Kart World.

If you're itching for more information about Mario Kart World, we've got great news: Nintendo is holding an official Mario Kart World Direct tomorrow at 9 AM ET, 6 AM PT. The Direct will last for 15 minutes and provide more details and information on what to expect from the game.

You can watch a live stream of the Direct on YouTube, but you'll also be able to stream the Direct through the Nintendo Today app. No need to glue yourself to a computer if you're on the go.

Read more
The Nintendo Switch 2’s launch game lineup is more exciting than you think
Donkey Kong punching through a crystallized banana in Donkey Kong Bananza.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was fully unveiled April 2, giving us slew of console details and new game announcements. One of the biggest surprises is that it'll get a brand new 3D Donkey Kong game as one of its first big games. Though rumors of the game's existence had been floating around for years, its confirmation -- especially over that of a heavily predicted Mario game -- has made for a strange and incredibly welcome change of pace.

If it wasn't already clear, I think this switch up rules.

Read more