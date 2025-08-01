Don’t sleep on these amazing new Game Pass games this weekend (August 1-3)

Xbox has already released a lot of its plans for Gamescom this year, including the fact that Silksong will be playable on its upcoming handheld. Sadly, very few of us can make the trip to Germany just to play that and all the other games coming to Xbox Series X this year, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of new games for us to dive into this weekend. In fact, one of the most exciting games of the year was quietly added to Game Pass in early access, making it the perfect game to grab some friends and jump into. That is in addition to a deep sim title and a game that needs no introduction but you might not realize is back on the service. That’s enough teasing from me, though, so let’s talk about three Game Pass games you can’t afford to sleep on this weekend.

Grounded 2 (early access)

The original Grounded was a slow starter but a wildly fun and inventive survival game. This sequel, which just hit early access, is already bigger and better than the original. Grounded 2 shrinks you and your friends down to bug-size in a park filled with more bugs to fight (and ride), resources to collect, and weapons to craft. There’s even more lore and story to uncover here that builds on what was set up in the first game. I do have to note that this is early access, which means it isn’t complete yet. You won’t find an ending to the story, and there are still new features and mechanics on the way. Even with that caveat, I love exploring the world from a shrunken perspective with friends and no other game lets me do that.

Recommended Videos

Grounded 2 is available now in early access on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Farming Simulator 25

Simulator games have been on a roll lately, and the king of them has always been Farming Simulator. Xbox is giving us full access to the latest entry this weekend, but I have to say that this game isn’t for everyone. This is a simulator in the stricter sense of the word. You will be managing your farm, operating realistic machinery, and dealing with various weather conditions that threaten your harvest. You can also get into raising animals in this version for another layer of challenge and immersion. If you can vibe with the more procedural and slow pace of this experience, it is a very addictive cozy game.

Farming Simulator 25 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

GTA 5

This is more of a PSA than anything else since everyone knows what GTA 5 is, if you don’t own it already. However, if you don’t, you can see what all the hype is about with Game Pass right now ahead of both GTA 6 and another crime drama game coming up, Mafia: The Old Country. While that upcoming game isn’t an open world, that series still takes heavy narrative inspiration from GTA. There are few games that manage to have as fun of a single player experience, optional side activities, and multiplayer that all fire on all cylinders. The fact that GTA 5 managed to pull that all off is why it has managed to stay relevant for over a decade now.

GTA 5 is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.