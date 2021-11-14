Retailers are rolling out some of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen, and included among them are deals on the must-have Nintendo Switch gaming console. But with so many early Black Friday sales hitting the shelves, and with a high likelihood of last year’s supply chain issues affecting this year’s Black Friday deals, there are plenty of reasons to believe you’re best off grabbing a new Nintendo Switch sooner than later.

The Nintendo Switch has been hard for people to get their hands on throughout 2021, as it’s one of the most popular gaming consoles around. We’ve seen plenty of retailers run completely out of Nintendo Switch inventory throughout the year, and with the plethora of Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals we’re already seeing, current inventory is only going to shrink in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. It’s entirely possible we’ll see the Nintendo Switch hit backorder before Black Friday reaches us.

The Nintendo Switch makes for an amazing holiday gift, which makes the supply chain issues that are likely to have an effect on the best Black Friday deals an even bigger consideration. There’s little point in saving money on a Black Friday deal if your new Nintendo Switch isn’t able to reach you in time to slide it under the tree. Manufacturing and shipping issues make receiving your Nintendo Switch on time a real concern, no matter how great of a Black Friday deal you may be waiting for.

While you are likely to see the best Black Friday deals on Black Friday itself, the early Black Friday sales going on now make us feel like grabbing a new Nintendo Switch at a current discount is your best bet at guaranteeing yourself one. The unpredictability of inventory and shipping times makes missing out on a new Nintendo Switch way too easy, so grab some already great Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals while they’re here and waiting for you.

The best time to grab a deal is when it’s offered, even if the chance for a slightly better one may be out there in the future. Below you can browse through some other amazing Nintendo deals to go alongside your new Nintendo Switch.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations