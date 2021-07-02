  1. Gaming

Doom Eternal team cancels planned ‘Invasion’ multiplayer mode

By

Id Software, the developers of Doom Eternal, announced that the game’s planned Invasion multiplayer mode has been canceled. In a letter shared with the game’s community on Twitter, executive producer Marty Stratton stated that “the unforeseen consequences of the pandemic and remote working impacted the progress of development for this addition.” Instead, the development team will be working on a new single-player horde mode.

An important update on the development of DOOM Eternal from id Software Executive Producer Marty Stratton. pic.twitter.com/RPfhek2crI

&mdash; id Software (@idSoftware) July 2, 2021

Id Software has had success with Doom Eternal‘s post-launch content so far. After promising early on that the game would not include microtransactions, the developers released a two-part series of DLC titled The Ancient Gods. The team just released a series of fidelity updates for next-gen consoles and a new master level on June 29, following E3.

Beyond these updates, Id planned to release a free content updated that added Invasion alongside the game’s existing multiplayer.

The statement claims that many players “enjoy the range of gameplay and combat available in the expansions and master levels,” which encouraged the development team to focus on making a new single-player horde mode. Id will also be working on updates to the existing Battlemode, which include a new rank-based structure, balance updates, and a new map.

Initial fan reaction appears to be mixed, with some fans mourning the loss of a new multiplayer mode while others celebrate the return of a horde mode. Stratton ended the statement by saying that more information on both horde mode and the Battlemode updates should be available at QuakeCon 2021, which will take place virtually from August 19 to 21.

Editors' Recommendations

The Witcher’s Pokémon Go-like AR mobile game gets a release date

Promo art for The Witcher's mobile AR game.

Everything we know about Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood - Cleaners vs Ogre

Everything we know about Age of Empires IV

A fleet of ships set sail in Age of Empires IV

Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will fix the original game’s most annoying problems

skyward sword hd quality of life

Is Kazuya top-tier? Super Smash Bros. pros weigh in on Ultimate’s new character

kazuya smash ultimate impressions mishima

4th of July Sales 2021: All the best deals, all in one place

best 4th of july sales 2020

Best cheap gaming laptop deals for July 2021

MSI GS75 Stealth

Fortnite challenge guide: Visit Farmer Steel’s favorite places

Fortnite Farmer Steel's favorite places.

Everything we know about Diablo 4

Diablo 4 promotional image of Lillith

Fortnite challenge guide: Place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows

Fortnite missing persons Misty Meadows and Weeping Woods.

Fortnite challenge guide: Search the farm for clues

Fortnite search farm for clues.

Fortnite challenge guide: Collect doomsday preppers guide

Fortnite doomsday prepper guide.

This amazing desktop mod combines a PS5 and gaming PC into one system

PS5 and gaming PC into one system