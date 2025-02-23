 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

The Doom of Icewind dale is the start of a “love letter to Neverwinter Nights”

By
A screenshot from Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition.
Beamdog / Beamdog

Neverwinter Nights launched in 2002, but despite its now 23 years of age, its developer just released an official, new DLC with around 15 hours of gameplay. The Doom of Icewind Dale is written by Luke Scull, an award-winning fantasy author and one of the lead designers of another Neverwinter Nights expansion, the Tyrants of Moonsea. 

You can finish the main story of this new expansion in 10 to 15 hours, but there’s a lot more content to play through. It introduces 14 new monsters, multiple new locations to explore, and a whole lot more.

Recommended Videos

Scull says the purchase of this DLC will help support the Blades of Netheril campaign, a continuation of the story of the Hero of Neverwinter. The start of the campaign is set to be the Doom of Neverwinter DLC, and it’s just the beginning of what he says is a 60+ hour adventure — and Scull plans to make it available for free at launch.

Neverwinter Nights just received an unofficial quality-of-life update last month from the community that boosted performance and addressed a few graphical bugs.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Dungeons and Dragons games have seen a resurgence in popularity recently, and no doubt Baldur’s Gate 3 takes the credit for much of it. That said, Dungeons and Dragons was already creeping into the mainstream before Larian kicked the door down.

There have been whispers of a Neverwinter Nights 2 remaster, but developer Beamdog says it isn’t involved. Whether another studio — like Aspyr, perhaps — will conjure it into existence isn’t clear yet, but there are more than a dozen paid modules for Neverwinter Nights and hundreds of free ones the community has published. A remaster of the sequel would be a welcome surprise, but until then, a new campaign for the original game will keep you busy for a while.

Scull says the Blades of Netheril campaign is his final project, and he intends for it to be a “love letter to NWN.”

The Doom of Icewind Dale is available now on both Steam and GOG for $10, but you can get a 10% discount if you purchase it before February 28.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
The best PS5 Pro games for 2025
A PS5 Pro sits on a table with a DualSense.

The standard PlayStation 5 is already capable of providing some pretty staggering visuals alongside reasonable performance, but that hasn't stopped Sony from bringing the more powerful PlayStation 5 Pro to the table. Games that take advantage of the PS5 Pro's better hardware can provide some noticeable improvements to performance and visual fidelity, making it a worthwhile upgrade for those looking for the very best experience during their gaming sessions. But not every game has PS5 Pro modes built into it, so we've compiled a list of the best PS5 Pro-enhanced games you can play right now.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Read more
My Friend Pedro follow-up Shotgun Cop Man is Celeste with guns
A man shoots a demon in Shotgun Cop Man.

My Friend Pedro developer DeadToast Entertainment just announced its next game: Shotgun Cop Man. Published by Devolver Digital, the action shooter will launch this year for PC and Nintendo Switch at a $10 price point. Ahead of its reveal, Digital Trends demoed its first 17 levels, taking us through its tutorial, first world, and a boss fight.

Shotgun Cop Man is a 2D shooter about a cop who has to go to Hell and arrest Satan. That’s all you really need to know there. It's not too dissimilar from My Friend Pedro, DeadToast’s 2019 shooter that had players engaging in aerobatic violence pulled straight from a John Woo movie. Shotgun Cop Man is much smaller in scope, opting for comparatively modest visuals over cinematic spectacle. My Friend Pedro's DNA is still very much present, though, as it's a game that ties mobility and shooting together.

Read more
Is Split Fiction cross-platform
Zoe and Mio run through a sci-fi world in Split Fiction.

Hazelight Studios has established itself as the team specializing in the best co-op games. A Way Out and It Takes Two don't encourage playing with a friend, but requires it. The upcoming video game Split Fiction is the same story. While we loved those previous games, the one major fault was that they didn't have cross-platform support. That meant that you needed to either be playing in split-screen with your partner by your side or have the game on the same platform as your partner. Will Split Fiction also have that restriction, or will you be able to go on this adventure with a friend no matter where they are playing?
Is Split Fiction cross-platform?

Yes, Split Fiction will be the first Hazelight game that allows for crossplay between all platforms. This means players on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S will all be able to play together so long as each person has a free EA Account. If you don't already have one, you can sign up right here.

Read more