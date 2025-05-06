 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Doom: The Dark Ages isn’t the only game coming to Game Pass this month

By
Doom: The Dark Ages Doomslayer
Bethesda

May’s Game Pass lineup has been announced, and to no one’s surprise, Doom: The Dark Ages is the biggest name on the list. It’s far from the only game worth playing, though! This month is filled with choices that range from anime-inspired fighters to quirky Metroidvanias that will keep you entertained for hours to come.

We also get the return of a former Game Pass title, several games jumping tiers, and new perks and DLC.

Recommended Videos

Dredge (Cloud, PC, Console) — May 6

A boat sails through a passage in Dredge.
Team17

Dredge is an indie hit that combines fishing with Lovecraftian terror. It’s a single-player, story-driven game that has the player fishing to earn money, craft upgrades, and sometimes, discover secrets beneath the waves. If you enjoy playing it, there’s a live-action film adaptation in the works.

Related

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Cloud, PC, Console) — May 7

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is an open-world brawler that has you exploring a large city, battling fan-favorite characters, and diving into a story made specifically for fans of the Dragon Ball franchise. It requires more skill than just button-mashing to win fights, but don’t worry: you don’t have to be a pro fighting game player. The whole game takes between 30 and 40 hours to complete, so there’s plenty to keep you busy.

Revenge of the Savage Planet (Cloud, PC, Console) — May 8

A spaceman shoots a critter in Revenge of the Savage Planet.
Racoon Logic

Revenge of the Savage Planet is a sarcastic, over-the-top Metroidvania where you play a corporate drone abandoned on a distant planet with little gear and a burning desire to go full John Wick on your former employer. You’ll need to explore the world and collect upgrades to survive and make your way back to Earth.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed (Cloud, PC, Console) — May 8

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed combines RPG and relationship-building elements with a brawler framework. You can expect to finish the game in ten to 14 hours, chock-full of the Turtles action you want.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (Cloud, Console) — May 13

Making a grand return to the Game Pass library after a long absence, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is a wave shooter similar to Helldivers 2 set in the Warhammer Fantasy world. Team up with three other players to fight your way through hordes of enemies, collect loot, and upgrade your character to be an even more effective killing machine.

Doom: The Dark Ages (Cloud, PC, Console) — May 15

An armored demon runs towards the Doomslayer in Doom: The Dark Ages.
Bethesda

The prequel to Doom and Doom: Eternal, Doom: The Dark Ages is more of the same demon-slaying action but with a medieval twist. Clad in a cape and wielding a shield ringed in sawblades, you’ll fight against more demons and enemies than you can shake a BFG at.

Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (Cloud, PC, Console) — May 16

This day-one Game Pass release throws the player into Limbo, where you’ll have to help the many stranded souls there let go of the regrets that keep them bound. It’s a cute, brightly-colored papercraft game that can serve as a palette cleanser after playing some of the darker titles on this list.

Firefighting Simulator: The Squad (Cloud, PC, Console) — May 20

Ever wondered what it’s like to be a firefighter? Firefighting Simulator lets you discover that for yourself, either in single-player mode or with up to three friends.

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (Cloud, PC, Console) — May 20

It’s Firefighting Simulator, but with police. You can choose to diligently do your job, or you can try to recreate Police Academy with your friends.

In addition to these new titles, Dungeons of Hinterberg, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, and Metal Slug Tactics are all coming to the Game Pass Standard tier on May 7.

Editors’ Recommendations

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Xbox’s next Developer Direct will spotlight Doom: The Dark Ages and more
Doom Guy in Doom: The Dark Ages.

Xbox has confirmed that another Developer_Direct will take place later this month, offering use new looks at games like Doom: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Plus, we'll see a "brand new game" from a mystery studio sometime during the showcase.

January 2025's Developer_Direct will take place on official Xbox social media channels at 10 a.m. PT on January 23. It's the latest iteration of a type of showcase that Xbox began in 2023, which is meant to give us a deeper look at upcoming Xbox games and the studios behind them. Hi-Fi Rush famously shadow-dropped after the first Developer_Direct, and previous shows have also featured games like Indiana Jones and the Great Ciricle, Minecraft Legends, Forza Motorsport, Redfall, Avowed, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, Visions of Mana, and Ara: History Untold.

Read more
Xbox Game Pass is coming to your LG smart TV
Key art for Cloud Gaming through the Xbox app.

At CES 2025, LG and Microsoft announced that an Xbox app is coming to LG smart TVs sometime this year.

The Xbox app is already available on newer Samsung TVs, and it lets people try out Game Pass Ultimate titles via cloud gaming, even if they don't own an Xbox Series X or S console.

Read more
3 new Xbox Game Pass games you should play this weekend
Aliens: Dark Descent key art.

It's Black Friday weekend, so there's a good chance that you just picked up an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S and are planning to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Standard. If so, you'll need to decide what you should play first. While first-party games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 or Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 are good choices, some other new Xbox Game Pass titles are also worth your time this weekend.
Aliens: Dark Descent

If you've been on an Aliens kick this year thanks to Alien: Romulus and the announcement that Alien Isolation is finally getting a sequel, then you'll want to check out Aliens: Dark Descent. This is a real-time strategy game where players control a small squad of Colonial Marines dispatched to Planet Lethe to take care of a Xenomorph threat. It's a tense, exhilarating title that finds a middle ground between the bombastic shootouts of Aliens: Fireteam Elite and the quiet horror of Alien: Isolation. Aliens: Dark Descent flew under the radar when it launched last year, so I'm happy it has another chance at notoriety by getting added to Game Pass.

Read more