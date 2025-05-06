Doom: The Dark Ages isn’t the only game coming to Game Pass this month

Table of Contents Table of Contents Dredge (Cloud, PC, Console) — May 6 Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Cloud, PC, Console) — May 7 Revenge of the Savage Planet (Cloud, PC, Console) — May 8 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed (Cloud, PC, Console) — May 8 Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (Cloud, Console) — May 13 Doom: The Dark Ages (Cloud, PC, Console) — May 15 Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (Cloud, PC, Console) — May 16 Firefighting Simulator: The Squad (Cloud, PC, Console) — May 20 Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (Cloud, PC, Console) — May 20

May’s Game Pass lineup has been announced, and to no one’s surprise, Doom: The Dark Ages is the biggest name on the list. It’s far from the only game worth playing, though! This month is filled with choices that range from anime-inspired fighters to quirky Metroidvanias that will keep you entertained for hours to come.

We also get the return of a former Game Pass title, several games jumping tiers, and new perks and DLC.

Dredge (Cloud, PC, Console) — May 6

Dredge is an indie hit that combines fishing with Lovecraftian terror. It’s a single-player, story-driven game that has the player fishing to earn money, craft upgrades, and sometimes, discover secrets beneath the waves. If you enjoy playing it, there’s a live-action film adaptation in the works.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Cloud, PC, Console) — May 7

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is an open-world brawler that has you exploring a large city, battling fan-favorite characters, and diving into a story made specifically for fans of the Dragon Ball franchise. It requires more skill than just button-mashing to win fights, but don’t worry: you don’t have to be a pro fighting game player. The whole game takes between 30 and 40 hours to complete, so there’s plenty to keep you busy.

Revenge of the Savage Planet (Cloud, PC, Console) — May 8

Revenge of the Savage Planet is a sarcastic, over-the-top Metroidvania where you play a corporate drone abandoned on a distant planet with little gear and a burning desire to go full John Wick on your former employer. You’ll need to explore the world and collect upgrades to survive and make your way back to Earth.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed (Cloud, PC, Console) — May 8

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed combines RPG and relationship-building elements with a brawler framework. You can expect to finish the game in ten to 14 hours, chock-full of the Turtles action you want.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (Cloud, Console) — May 13

Making a grand return to the Game Pass library after a long absence, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is a wave shooter similar to Helldivers 2 set in the Warhammer Fantasy world. Team up with three other players to fight your way through hordes of enemies, collect loot, and upgrade your character to be an even more effective killing machine.

Doom: The Dark Ages (Cloud, PC, Console) — May 15

The prequel to Doom and Doom: Eternal, Doom: The Dark Ages is more of the same demon-slaying action but with a medieval twist. Clad in a cape and wielding a shield ringed in sawblades, you’ll fight against more demons and enemies than you can shake a BFG at.

Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (Cloud, PC, Console) — May 16

This day-one Game Pass release throws the player into Limbo, where you’ll have to help the many stranded souls there let go of the regrets that keep them bound. It’s a cute, brightly-colored papercraft game that can serve as a palette cleanser after playing some of the darker titles on this list.

Firefighting Simulator: The Squad (Cloud, PC, Console) — May 20

Ever wondered what it’s like to be a firefighter? Firefighting Simulator lets you discover that for yourself, either in single-player mode or with up to three friends.

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (Cloud, PC, Console) — May 20

It’s Firefighting Simulator, but with police. You can choose to diligently do your job, or you can try to recreate Police Academy with your friends.

In addition to these new titles, Dungeons of Hinterberg, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, and Metal Slug Tactics are all coming to the Game Pass Standard tier on May 7.