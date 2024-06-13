 Skip to main content
Doom: The Dark Ages: release date window, trailers, gameplay, and more

A burning castle in Doom: The Dark Ages.
ID Software

It’s time to go medieval on some demons with Doom: The Dark Ages. After the 2016 reboot of the series, Doom has reestablished itself as the king of fast, hardcore, brutal, and just plain fun first-person shooter titles. We got a sequel in 2020, plus two DLC chapters, but now it’s time to see how it all began. Doom: The Dark Ages will be a new chapter in the Doom saga in a setting we’ve never seen before. As much as the locations and weapons change, the goal of destroying demons in the most brutal ways possible is always a constant. Rev up your brand new Shield Saw as we cut into everything we know so far about Doom: The Dark Ages.

Release date window

Doom: The Dark Ages will be ready to rock and roll sometime in 2025. For now, that’s as specific as we can be.

Platforms

Doomslayer on a dragon with red wings.
ID Software

Despite being owned by Xbox, Doom: The Dark Ages will not be a console exclusive. Doom: The Dark Ages will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on the same day in 2025.

Trailers

The first official trailer sets up Doom: The Dark Ages and where it fits in the new timeline. Set before the 2016 reboot, the Doomslayer will inhabit a medieval fantasy world donning spiked armor and a long furry cloak, although futuristic elements are still present. Alongside his trusty shotgun, we also see his new weapon called the Shield Saw. And that’s about as much story as the trailer wants to give us before going right into the meat of things: the gameplay.

Gameplay

A demon with a sword attacking doomslayer.
ID Software

When it comes to gameplay, Doom: The Dark Ages is building upon the wheel rather than reinventing it. The main focus of the trailer is on a few new weapons, mainly the Shield Saw. Not only can it block projectiles as you would hope, but you can rev up the blades and throw it as a projectile that rips through enemies before returning to you like Thor’s Hammer.

Another new weapon is a grinder that chews up skulls and spews out the bone fragments in a wide cone of death. We also see some sort of laser rifle and gun that impales enemies on walls with massive spikes.

Where things get crazy is when the Doomslayer enters a giant mech to fight tower demons, or mounts up on a dragon to assert some aerial domination.

We don’t see how health, armor, or ammo will work any differently.

Preorder

Doomslayer fighting a fat demon
ID Software

Sorry, slayers, but we have to wait until closer to release before any preorder information is available. Once it drops, we will keep you updated.

