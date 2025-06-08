 Skip to main content
Double Fine’s next game about a lighthouse looks like a Keeper

By
A living lighthouse in Keeper looking at twisting mountains.
Double Fine

Double Fine’s next title after Psychonauts 2 was revealed at long last at the Xbox Games Showcase. Called Keeper, this adventure game about a walking lighthouse and a bird companion in a dreamlike world will arrive on October 17 for Xbox and PC.

Near the end of the Xbox Games Showcase, we got a surprise reveal of what Double Fine has been working on since it released Psychonauts 2 in 2021. Keeper has a distinctly Double Fine look and feel to it, from the designs to the basic premise of a walking lighthouse to the offbeat and bizarre world it inhabits. This will be a game told entirely without dialogue set in a world long after humans have gon extinct. The lighthouse we play as has mysteriously come to life and is drawn towards the center of the island where a mountain stands tall. The main mechanic appears to be directing light towards animals, plants, and objects to interact in various ways.

Traveling with the lighthouse, and helping to solve puzzles, is a bird creature that had been taking shelter there before it started moving. There are also hints of some encroaching evil on the island, which we only get glimpses of.

The game’s Creative Lead is Lee Patty, who previously worked on Stacking, Headlander, RAD, and many more. For Keeper, however, Lee wanted to create a game less gameplay focused and more atmospheric. The game’s inspiration was largely influenced by the 2020 global pandemic and the team asking themselves “if our time came ot an end, what would be next for life on earth?” Based on the fact that the trailer had no combat and instead highlighted all the unique creatures and landscapes, Keeper should appeal to those who enjoy more introspective games that are open to interpretation.

Keeper will be released on October 17, 2025, for Xbox and PC.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
