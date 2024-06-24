 Skip to main content
Dr Disrespect dropped from his game studio following Twitch allegations

By
Dr Disrespect in a video about Deadrop released by Midnight Society.
Midnight Society

Game developer Midnight Society cut its ties with Guy Beahm, a popular video game content creator who goes by the name Dr Disrespect, following allegations surrounding a 2020 Twitch ban.

In 2020, streaming platform Twitch banned Dr Disrespect shortly after announcing a lucrative new deal with him but didn’t comment on why. While Dr Disrespect continued to stream on YouTube over the past four years, on June 21, former Twitch employee Cody Conners claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that Twitch banned Dr Disrespect because he “got caught sexting a minor in the then existing Twitch whispers product.” Beahm responded, “I didn’t do anything wrong, all this has been probed and settled, nothing illegal, no wrongdoing was found, and I was paid.”

These allegations caught the attention of Midnight Society, a video game studio making a free-to-play “vertical extraction shooter” called Deadrop. Beahm founded the studio with Robert Bowling and Quinn Delhoyo in 2021. Bowling said he was “aware” of the allegations and “dealing with it” on Saturday, and the studio issued an official response on the matter and cut ties with Beahm on Monday afternoon.

“On Friday evening we became aware of an allegation against one of our co-founder’s [sic.] Guy Beahm aka Dr Disrespect. We assumed his innocence and began speaking with parties involved. And in order to maintain our principles and standards as a studio and individuals, we needed to act,” a statement Midnight Society posted on X states. “For this reason, we are terminating our relationship with Guy Beahm immediately. While these facts are difficult to hear and even more difficult to accept, it is our duty to act with dignity on behalf of all individuals involved, especially the fifty-five developers and families we have employed along with our community of players.”

At this time, Midnight Society has not commented further on how this will all impact the development of Deadrop. Meanwhile, the situation with the allegations against Beahm is ongoing.

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
