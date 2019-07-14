Digital Trends
Gaming

Dr. Mario World gets downloaded 2 million times in first 72 hours after launch

Aaron Mamiit
By

Dr. Mario World, Nintendo’s newest venture into mobile gaming, reached 2 million downloads in the first 72 hours after it was launched for iOS and Android.

Nintendo’s fifth mobile game also raked in revenue of about $100,000 from in-app purchases over the same period, according to Sensor Tower Store Intelligence data.

Dr. Mario World offers a Candy Crush-style match-three experience for mobile gamers, which is different from the original Dr. Mario, which more closely resembled Tetris. The game is free-to-start, allowing players to go through the tutorial levels without having to spend any money. However, once the game starts, players will be limited to five hearts, with each lost heart regenerating every half hour. Players who do not want to wait may spend real-world money to buy diamonds, which in turn may be used to acquire more hearts, more time in speed levels, and power-ups.

Fans are divided on Dr. Mario World, as it does not feature the same mechanics as the classic series that started in 1990. This is illustrated in how the game fared in its first 72 hours since launch, compared to Nintendo’s other mobile games.

Dr. Mario World‘s number of downloads and earned revenue over the first 72 hours pale in comparison to the performance of Nintendo’s first two entries in the mobile gaming space over the same window. Super Mario Run was downloaded 4.3 million times and earned $6.5 million, despite the fact that it was only available for iOS at the start, while Fire Emblem Heroes was downloaded 4.9 million times and earned $11.6 million. Animal Crossing saw the most downloads at 6 million, but earned only $1.4 million, while Dragalia Lost only saw 300,000 downloads, as it was launched in just five markets, earning $250,000.

According to Sensor Tower, Dr. Mario World‘s performance is not surprising, as it is not as popular as Nintendo’s Super Mario, Fire Emblem, and Animal Crossing franchises. The game also did not benefit from the same level of pre-launch marketing as the big-name games. Sensor Tower also pointed out that while the puzzle game’s revenue was much lower compared to Nintendo’s other mobile games due to a different modernization model, it may be considered as healthy within the genre as the massively popular Candy Crush Friends Saga, which earned $137,000 over its first 72 hours.

The 2 million downloads for Dr. Mario World is nothing to scoff at either, considering that the game is only available in a portion of the global app markets. The figures are expected to continue to rise as the game is rolled out to more countries.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Prime Day deals 2019: Walmart, smartwatch, and headphone discounts
amazon prime day 2019 best deals so far apple watch and echo
Deals

Amazon drops Prime Day 2019 preview with $15 Fire TV Stick, $50 Echo, and more

The Prime Day 2019 start date is still July 15, but Amazon has dropped a rather impressive preview of the deals to come. Better yet, the retail giant has also announced that you will be able to shop some select deals on devices as early as…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny
Gaming

Here's where to find Xur and what he has for wares this week

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo switch lite new console mobile on the go undocked built in controllers
Gaming

How does the Switch Lite stack up against Nintendo Switch?

Nintendo recently announced the new Switch Lite console, a handheld-only version of the original Switch. When comparing Nintendo Switch vs. Switch Lite, which differences should you know?
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
nintendo switch vs lite destiny 2 bad juju exotic
Gaming

It's not just a feeling. Bad Juju is in Destiny 2 and here's how to get it

The Bad Juju is a fan-favorite exotic pulse rifle makes its return from the original Destiny. To get your hands on this nice piece of weaponry, check out our Destiny 2 guide which walks you through how to get it.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Fortnite Apex Legends Twitch YouTube Facebook Gaming Mixer Stream elements livestreaming views hours
Gaming

Fortnite views on Twitch fall, Apex Legends misses top 10 games played

Fortnite continues to reign as the top game being played on Twitch but non-gaming content continues to rise. Stream Elements' livestreaming report also showed that the top streamer crown continues to elude Ninja.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Microsoft Nintendo Switch Project xcloud cloud gaming streaming controller mobile device smartphone
News

Microsoft’s controller prototype presents Switch-inspired mobile gaming input

Microsoft seems to be taking a page out of Nintendo’s book with Switch-inspired prototype gamepads. They seem like a perfect way to playXbox games through Project Xcloud on smartphones and tablets.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
assassins creed odyssey bans xp farming quests assassin s
Gaming

Ubisoft terminates player-made XP farming quests in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Ubisoft banned experience farming quests made on the Story Creator Mode of Assassin's Creed Odyssey. The quests exploit the tool to allow players to gain massive amounts of experience points without doing anything.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Presidents; Day Sale
Deals

Walmart drops a massive sale before Amazon Prime Day 2019

With Prime Day 2019 just one day away, we thought we knew what to expect from the event. That is, until early this morning when Walmart surprised everyone with its own massive sales event.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
gears 5 no smoking
Gaming

The Coalition removes smoking in Gears 5, but the guns will stay

The Coalition agreed to remove all tobacco references in Gears 5, the latest entry to the Gears of War series. The move was pushed by Truth Initiative, a non-profit, anti-smoking organization that hopes other developers will follow.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
overwatch matches end when cheaters detected genji
Gaming

Blizzard will save players from Overwatch cheaters by shutting down matches

Overwatch game director Jeff Kaplan said that matches in the multiplayer shooter will abruptly end as soon as the game detects a cheater. The feature will not result in lost Skill Rating for the honest players in the match.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
The Division 2 review
Deals

Get The Division 2 for only $20 during GameStop’s Summer Sale

GameStop is currently offering the new game Tom Clancy's The Division 2 for just $20. It typically costs $60, and we believe it's even worth buying at full price, especially with its free DLC updates.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
minecraft earth closed beta ios
Gaming

Minecraft Earth closed beta launches on iOS first: Here’s how to sign up

The Minecraft Earth closed beta will launch this month for the iOS. Players are still allowed to sign up, and if chosen, they will be required to play the game at least once every seven days or they will lose their spot.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
apex legends to penalize players leaving early octane
Gaming

Apex Legends cheaters and spammers will be matched up against each other

Apex Legends cheaters will be matched up against each other, as part of Respawn's continuing fight against cheating. The developer is also working on using machine learning to create models for automatically banning cheaters.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
best gaming deals for prime day on switch and xbox 2019
Gaming

Here are the gaming deals you don't want to miss on Prime Day

Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is almost here, and there will be plenty of gaming deals. Whether you want games, hardware, or accessories, these are the Prime Day gaming deals to expect.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin