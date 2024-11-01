 Skip to main content
Black Ops 6 just can’t compete with these 2 RPGs on Steam

Lucanis in Dragon Age: The Veilguard in center frame.
Electronic Arts

Despite Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on its way to being one of the biggest Call of Duty launches of all time, two role-playing games are giving it a run for its money.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard, the latest RPG from BioWare and the first Dragon Age game in over a decade, is currently selling better on Steam than Black Ops 6 just a day after release. According to the Steam top sellers list, The Veilguard is just barely outranking Black Ops 6‘s single-player campaign as the top seller on the platform, followed by MMO Throne and Liberty and Monster Hunter Wilds, an open beta for which launched on Friday.

SteamDB also has had The Veilguard as the top-selling game globally on Steam since its release on October 31. The gam peaked at 170,623 players, and is sitting at around 59,000 concurrent players at the time of this writing — the highest on Steam.  This is the highest peak for a Dragon Age game on Steam by a large margin, although those stats are a bit skewed. New EA games weren’t on Steam when the last game in the series Inquisition released, but that game still peaked at around 73,000 players in 2020.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard | Release Date Trailer

However, The Veilguard can’t beat another recently released RPG: Monster Hunter Wildsopen beta. It’s the top wish-listed game on Steam right now, and is currently sitting at almost 363,000 concurrent players. At its peak, it hit a whopping464,000 players. Clearly, the anticipation for the full launch on February 28, 2025, is very high. Also, the open beta is free if you can get in.

Granted, Call of Duty multiplayer is still doing well on Steam. It hit a 220,759-player peak, and has around 192,000 concurrent players at the time of this writing.

Where Black Ops is supposedly doing big numbers is on console. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced Thursday that it was the “biggest Call of Duty release ever, setting a record for day one players, as well as for Game Pass subscriber adds on launch day.” Neither Activision nor Microsoft has released exact numbers. Analysts have also said the game is likely raking in players on PlayStation 5.

Regardless of which game you were more excited for, PC players are inundated with choice headed into November.

