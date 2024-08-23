Meet Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s companions in this new podcast

BioWare is continuing to hype up the upcoming Dragon Age: The Veilguard by introducing the companions and their voice cast in a unique way.

The studio announced that it worked with Pod People, a podcast production and marketing firm, to create Dragon Age: Vows & Vengeance, an eight-part narrative audio series where you’ll experience a new story while also meeting the seven companions of your character, Rook.

Recommended Videos

Vows & Vengeance stars Mae Whitman, Bridgette Lundy-Paine, and Armen Taylor as original characters for the podcast. Nadia is a thief who is unknowingly working for the Dreadwolf and takes on a heist that goes wrong. Her lover, Elio, ends up banished to the Fade and she has to work with a mysterious writer named Drayden to get him back. This is all for the podcast specifically, but all your companions — Harding, Davrin, Bellara, Neve, Taash, Lucanis, Emmrich, and Emmrich’s skeletal assistant, Manfred — will make appearances starting in episode 2. The series will complete on October 17, which should give you time to catch up or relisten to the whole thing again before the game debuts on October 31.

You can check out the schedule below.

August 29 – Episode 1: Featuring Nadia, Elio, and Drayden

September 5 – Episode 2: Featuring Harding

September 12 – Episode 3: Featuring Davrin

September 19 – Episode 4: Featuring Bellara

September 26 – Episode 5: Featuring Taash

October 3 – Episode 6: Featuring Lucanis

October 10 – Episode 7: Featuring Emmrich

October 17 – Episode 8: Featuring Neve

This is a huge addition to Companions Week, a previously announced aspect of BioWare’s prerelease celebration. BioWare describes it as a “sidequest” for Companions Week, which properly starts on August 26, so expect more ways to learn about the companions. Up next is a developer Q&A on the Discord on August 30, followed by exclusive coverage at IGN starting on September 3.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set to release on October 31 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.