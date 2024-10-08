 Skip to main content
Dragon Age: The Veilguard has any difficulty you could possibly want

A purple menu screen that says Combat Preset: Adventurer. A balanced experience that places equal emphasis on combat, party composition, and equipment choices.
Electronic Arts

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will have a long list of accessibility settings you can play around with when it launches on October 31, like with many AAA releases these days. This includes five difficulty presets, ranging from the easiest for players who just want to go through a new BioWare story as quickly as possible, to a nightmare mode for the most skilled or masochistic players.

And while most difficulty settings can be changed as you play, that doesn’t include nightmare, which cannot be turned off once you start. So you need to make absolutely sure you’re ready before starting a playthrough.

EA showed off all the new accessibility settings in a new blog post on Tuesday, and there is a lot to go through. You can customize almost everything about your playthrough, from turning on aim assist to adjusting the timing for parries, and even forcing the game to auto-save more frequently. The five presets are as follows:

  • Storyteller: Here for the story.
  • Keeper: A balanced combat experience that emphasizes party composition and equipment choices over reaction times.
  • Adventurer: A balanced experience that places equal emphasis on combat, party composition, and equipment choices.
  • Underdog: Here to be pushed to the limit, requiring strategic planning and tactical decisions.
  • Nightmare: Overwhelming battles that give no quarter. Requires a mastery of combat, equipment, skills, and game mechanics to survive.

Of course, you can also just go “Unbound” and customize every setting yourself. We previously knew about four of these settings; the newest one is Keeper, which offers a new take on the balanced approach. Instead of a general universal experience like in Adventurer, Keeper focuses on balancing your party and equipment instead of the combat overall.

Even with presets, you can still tweak settings as you go. Some might not be immediately connected to the game’s difficulty, but say you want to be able to explore the map without dealing with objective markers or a mini map — you can turn those off. You can turn off the HUD completely if you want.

EA also used the post to reveal some of the other settings for The Veilguard, including being able to turn off camera shake, customize subtitles beyond just making them bigger or smaller, and even make it easier to spot interactable objects or waypoints in the distance.

All these accessibility and customization settings make sense considering that Dragon Age: The Veilguard also has a ton of customization options for the player character Rook and your party members, including armor transmog.

