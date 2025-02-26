Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be free for PS Plus subscribers in March

PlayStation is giving away another three games for free in March, including the much-lauded Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. And if you consider the last one is a collection of thirteen games, it’s kind of like you’re getting 15 games free.

The titles will be available to all PlayStation Plus subscribers from March 4 until March 31. You can download all three directly from the Playstation Store on your console, via the mobile app, or from the Playstation website.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is a particularly welcome addition, despite its divisive reception among gamers. It’s only been available for four months, making this one of the fastest turnarounds between a game’s launch and its addition to PlayStation Plus (especially a game from a major studio.)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard | Official Gameplay Reveal

With a deceptively easy combat system, companions with surprising depth, and a ridiculous number of potential builds, The Veilguard is an RPG that will keep you hooked for hours on end.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate is a remaster of the original Sonic Colors with several much-needed visual and audio boosts. It has a few characters the original game lacked, and a few tweaks to gameplay stick to the feel of the original while reworking it for a modern audience.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate - Announce Trailer

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection introduces 13 classic TMNT games — including the excellent Turtles in Time — and provides online multiplayer for six of the 13 games. It also adds rewind functions, save states, and more. Considering that several of the games in the collection were intended to be quarter-eaters in arcades, these features will make it far more accessible than before.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - Reveal Trailer | PS5, PS4

And if you haven’t done so yet, there’s still time to snag the freebies from February: Payday 3, High on Life, and Pac-Man World Re-Pac.