Dune: Awakening is getting some surprising haptic support

Just before the weekend, the Dune: Awakening system specs dropped for all to see — and included in them was the surprising news that the game would support Razer Sensa HD haptics. This means the game will work with both the Razer Freyja chair cushion and the Razer Kraken V4 Pro headset to immerse players deeper into the game world.

While it’s not entirely clear how the haptics will be implemented, we can hope it means more realistic ornithopter rides. The good news is the system requirements are relatively light, and even the minimum storage requirements are on the lower end (60GB minimum, 75GB recommended). You will likely be able to run the game without forking over a years’ worth of Solari.

Recommended Videos

It’s possible the entire game will utilize haptics for general feedback, such as firing a weapon or feeling nearby explosions, but it’s also possible that it will be limited to cinematic moments. We already know Dune: Awakening has a wide range of weapons to choose from, and the thud of a rifle or the rumble of a jetpack seem like perfect candidates for a bit of haptic feedback.

If you’re eager to get started, you can go ahead and download the game’s character creator and play around with it ahead of launch. Don’t worry; you’ll easily be able to import your character into the game.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The long-awaited title launches on Steam on May 20, but you can go ahead and preorder now if you’re interested. The preorder bonuses aren’t too crazy, but they do include a cute little desert mouse decoration for your base and a knife skin.