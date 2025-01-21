After transitioning to the Muesou-style games we know and love, Dynasty Warriors has been the ultimate power fantasy franchise. This series — and its spinoffs — have become legendary for letting the player loose on a massive battlefield with thousands of units waiting to be slaughtered. Dynasty Warriors: Origins is the latest entry in the series that changes up a few elements, such as having a deeper focus on the story and a more in-depth combat system, but is still the same game at its core. Historically, Dynasty Warriors has been one of the most fun co-op games where you and a friend could team up to mow through the helpless enemy armies. Now that we’re in the era of cross-platform games, is Dynasty Warriors: Origins keeping up with the times, or is it a relic of ancient history?

Is Dynasty Warriors: Origins cross-platform?

No, Dynasty Warriors: Origins is not cross-platform, but the bad news doesn’t stop there. Not only can you not play it online with friends on PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC, but you can’t even play it online at all. That’s right, even if you and a friend both purchase the game on the same platform, there is no online play whatsoever.

That only leaves local co-op, but this also isn’t an option. Dynasty Warriors: Origins is a completely single-player experience with no multiplayer functionality to speak of. Despite every single game in the franchise offering multiplayer in one way or another, Origins has dropped this fan-favorite mode in favor of focusing on the solo experience.

While we can’t fully rule it out, we don’t believe there’s any real chance that multiplayer will be added to Dynasty Warriors: Origins at a later date. If you were looking for a co-op Musou game, you will need to check out one of the older entrie.