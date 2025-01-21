 Skip to main content
Is Dynasty Warriors: Origins cross-platform?

A warrior charges into a battle on a horse in Dynasty Warriors: Origins.
After transitioning to the Muesou-style games we know and love, Dynasty Warriors has been the ultimate power fantasy franchise. This series — and its spinoffs — have become legendary for letting the player loose on a massive battlefield with thousands of units waiting to be slaughtered. Dynasty Warriors: Origins is the latest entry in the series that changes up a few elements, such as having a deeper focus on the story and a more in-depth combat system, but is still the same game at its core. Historically, Dynasty Warriors has been one of the most fun co-op games where you and a friend could team up to mow through the helpless enemy armies. Now that we’re in the era of cross-platform games, is Dynasty Warriors: Origins keeping up with the times, or is it a relic of ancient history?

A warriors slashes enemies in Dynasty Warriors: Origins.
No, Dynasty Warriors: Origins is not cross-platform, but the bad news doesn’t stop there. Not only can you not play it online with friends on PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC, but you can’t even play it online at all. That’s right, even if you and a friend both purchase the game on the same platform, there is no online play whatsoever.

That only leaves local co-op, but this also isn’t an option. Dynasty Warriors: Origins is a completely single-player experience with no multiplayer functionality to speak of. Despite every single game in the franchise offering multiplayer in one way or another, Origins has dropped this fan-favorite mode in favor of focusing on the solo experience.

While we can’t fully rule it out, we don’t believe there’s any real chance that multiplayer will be added to Dynasty Warriors: Origins at a later date. If you were looking for a co-op Musou game, you will need to check out one of the older entrie.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Is Monster Hunter Wilds cross-platform?
Two hunters ride mounts in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Of all the genres that we think need to be on the list of cross-platform games, hunting games like Monster Hunter Wilds have to be near the top. These are a rather unique style of game compared to the likes of Fallout 76, Genshin Impact, or Stardew Valley. Each of those has cooperative or competitive elements to them that are enhanced by cross-platform support, but nothing like what Monster Hunter Wilds has going on. The game will allow you to call in NPCs to help you on the hunt, but these games are best when you get a group of real friends together and embark on an epic quest to slay a giant beast, scavenge it for parts, and return to camp victorious. Monster Hunter Rise eventually got cross-platform support once it was ported off the Switch, but will Monster Hunter Wilds launch with this feature? Here's what you need to know about cross-platform support in one of our most anticipated upcoming games.
Is Monster Hunter Wilds cross-platform?

Monster Hunter Wilds will only have partial cross-platform support. The good news is that the part that it will have is crossplay, meaning that you and friends on either PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or PC can all hunt together with no issues. This feature can be disabled if you wish, but will be enabled by default to make sure desperate hunters can always find some aid when in need.

Read more
Is Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 cross-platform?
A squad stands together in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Despite not every game in the franchise being one of the best Call of Duty games, entries are always among the bestselling games of the year. Thankfully,  Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 looks like it will be a return to form for the iconic shooter franchise, especially when it comes to multiplayer.

With competition in the shooter space being more fierce than ever thanks to free games like Apex Legends and XDefiant, Black Ops 6 will need to make sure it doesn't give players any reason to skip it. One major pothole it needs to avoid is not being a cross-platform game and only letting players compete with others on their own systems. This is the first entry released since Activision was purchased by Xbox, and while it will still come out on all platforms, will Xbox shut off cross-platform support? Here's what we know about Black Ops 6 cross-platform support.
Is Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 cross-platform?
 

Read more
All cross-platform games (PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Two squads of heroes clash in an Overwatch 2 trailer.

Cross-platform support is becoming more important in the world of video games. Multiplayer hits like Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Fortnite have pushed crossplay into the limelight, and now most AAA multiplayer games release with at least partial cross-platform support. Finding every cross-platform game is no easy feat, though, so we did the hard work to bring you a comprehensive list of games that support crossplay.

Unfortunately, there aren't any rules when it comes to crossplay, so each game handles the feature a little differently. To make matters more confusing, certain backward-compatible games on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X still support crossplay on the most recent hardware, even if there isn't an official release for that hardware.

Read more