Digital Trends
Gaming

Ubisoft says its games ignore politics. So why are they so political?

Felicia Miranda
By
Ghost Recon Breakpoint Delta Company community content creators E3 2019 Ubisoft

The Vice President of Editorial at Ubisoft, Tommy Francois, used E3 2019 to double down on the company’s position that it doesn’t mix politics with games. In an interview on Inside Ubisoft, he explained in detail how the company uses open world games with systems to simulate situations where players can experience all perspectives they would encounter in real life.

In response to Far Cry 5’s controversy, Francois said, “We believe that ultimately, in the future, players should be able to go in the game world, have as many different experiences as they want, experience as many different political views as they want, as many religions as they want … as many different fantasies as they want.”

That statement might pass inspection if Ubisoft’s games didn’t depend on political narratives. But they do. In fact, Ubisoft has a habit of using real-world events, locations, and history as background for games.

Far Cry, The Division, Assassin’s Creed, and Watch Dogs have all made, and continue to make, political statements through their gameplay. In Assassin’s Creed, we see assassins take down corrupt politicians and assist the needy. In Watch Dogs, we see a hacker fight against the oppressive Central Operating System that controls Chicago. And in The Division 2, agents fight against criminals and terrorists that threaten order in our nation’s capitol.

All these games show Ubisoft’s love for political themes. At this point, it’s become a staple of their brand. For a company that is so concerned with not making political statements, it seems to make a lot of them. The trend persisted in the previews we saw during the Ubisoft Press Conference at E3 this year.

If it has politics, it’s making a political statement

The first game we saw was a preview of Watch Dogs Legion. Ubisoft’s Clint Hocking spoke about the game’s setting in London, and how the city has influenced culture today. The example he used — Brexit — seemed oddly, specifically political. He didn’t elaborate on what that meant, but one can only assume that London’s current political dilemma was a source of inspiration for Watch Dogs Legion. This is further validated by the messaging on the official Watch Dogs Legion website. A description of the game reads, “The fate of London lies with you. Recruit a resistance and fight back.”

The Division 2 review

Ubisoft frequently draws from historical places and stories in it’s games. Watch Dogs Legion takes that a step further, using current events as the source of it’s story. It’s a premise that makes it clear what side of the fight you’re on, and it falls right in line with the theme of the aforementioned Ubisoft games.

If this isn’t an obvious political statement, then I don’t know what is.

Ghost Recon Blackpoint, another upcoming military shooter from the Tom Clancy franchise, makes its own statement. The story is mostly a mystery, but Ubisoft has introduced antagonist Cole D. Walker During the conference, we sat and watched as he gave a pep talk to a group of radicalized ex-Ghost operatives called The Wolves. The Wolves have taken over Auroa, and in Ghost Recon Blackpoint, you will be facing off against them. The reason for The Wolves’ defiance is still unclear, but Ubisoft alludes that Walker’s betrayal is a huge part of the game’s story.

Even without context, it’s plain that both these games center around groups facing political opposition in their respective stories.

Francois’ argument that offering different perspectives stops Ubisoft’s games from making political statements contradicts itself. Often times, we’re only experiencing stories from one perspective, and that perspective is a bias whether they want to own it or not. Political messages don’t need to be overt to exist.

It’s strange that Ubisoft doesn’t want to admit to something it’s already doing. The company itself is fairly progressive, leading initiatives in accessibility, diversity, and inclusion. It’s one of the publishers that hasn’t suffered from massive studio layoffs, and at the press conference, we saw multiple women developers take the stage.

Ubisoft is tip-toeing around the obvious messaging in its games. Francois stated in his interview that the publisher aims to create more mature games that are nuanced. But many other forms of media tackle serious and mature themes with nuance while delivering a strong message.

Ultimately, the reluctance to embrace politics doesn’t equate to more mature games. In fact, ignoring what’s obvious has the opposite effect. Stories that could be impactful are reduced to frivolous entertainment that trivializes the real struggles people face.

That’s a political statement, whether Ubisoft admits it or not.

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not reflect the beliefs of Digital Trends.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best iPhone games currently available (June 2019)
amd announces radeon rx 5700 navi gpu
Computing

AMD’s new Radeon RX 5700 wants you to leave 1080p gaming behind for good

At E3 2019, AMD has announced the first two graphics cards in its new 7nm Navi lineup. The Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT are built on a new RDNA microarchitecture that brings DDR6 memory and support for PCIe 4.0.
Posted By Luke Larsen
ghost recon breakpoint story characters gameplay release date announcement
Gaming

From Ghost Recon to Watch Dogs, here's what we saw at the Ubisoft E3 2019 show

Ubisoft held its annual E3 press conference on June 10. During the Ubisoft E3 2019 press conference, the company announced Watch Dogs Legion, Roller Champions, and Gods & Monsters, along with a few other surprises.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
e3 2019 gears 5 escape mode modernizes the microsoft franchise screenshot
Gaming

Gears 5 Escape hands-on: If the entire game is this good, get hyped

Gears 5's new cooperative Escape mode combines the features of hero shooters with excellent cover shooting gunplay, which has evolved in a few welcome ways. If the rest of Gears 5 is as good as Escape, get hyped.
Posted By Steven Petite
amd radeon image sharpening dlss ray tracing e3 2019
Computing

AMD has an answer to Nvidia’s DLSS, but not ray tracing

AMD has launched its own solution to resolution upscaling, called Radeon Image Sharpening. It simulates the effect of moving from 1080p to 1440p, and offers a compelling alternative to Nvidia's DLSS.
Posted By Luke Larsen
amd ryzen 9 3950x first 16 core gaming processor
Computing

AMD’s new 16-core CPU takes aim at PC gamers, throws shade at Intel

At its E3 press conference, AMD announced a surprising new entry to its Ryzen 3000 processors: The Ryzen 9 3950X. What's so special about it? Well, it's the first 16-core gaming processor, and it's launching in September.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Ghost Recon Breakpoint Delta Company community content creators E3 2019 Ubisoft
Gaming

Ghost Recon Breakpoint courts content creators with Delta Company

Ghost Recon Breakpoint developers are setting the stage for community engagement with the newly revealed Delta Company. The platform will provide resources for content creators, streamers, tournament organizes, and community managers.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Uplay+ Plus monthly PC gaming subscription Google Stadia
Gaming

Ubisoft’s new Uplay+ PC gaming subscription service will work with Google Stadia

Ubisoft revealed a monthly Uplay subscription service dedicated to PC gamers that will include premium editions of games and more. If you don't have the PC to run these games, you'll be able to access the subscription with Google Stadia.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Cyberpunk 2077 review
Gaming

E3 2019: All the games we expected to see, and some we didn’t

E3 2019 is the biggest gaming event of the year. It will be loaded with new game announcements and details. These are the games we expect to see at E3 2019, and the games we won't see.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
ghost recon breakpoint e3 2019 hands on preview screen 1
Gaming

E3 2019: Ghost Recon Breakpoint is a charmingly taxing tactical shooter

Ghost Recon Breakpoint's island setting may look beautiful, but it's incredibly dangerous. We played one of Breakpoint's open world missions at E3 2019. If you long for a tactical shooter, Breakpoint will scratch that itch and then some.
Posted By Steven Petite
Cyberpunk 2077 Keanu Reeves release date 2020
Gaming

From Cyberpunk 2077 to Watch Dogs Legion, these are the best trailers of E3 2019

E3 2019 is packed full of game trailers showing off upcoming titles' stories and worlds, as well as full gameplay demonstrations. These are the best trailers of E3 2019, including Cyberpunk 2077.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Final Fantasy 7 Remake E3 2019 combat gameplay mechanics
News

Final Fantasy 7 Remakes offers real-time combat, a play on turn-based commands

The release date for Final Fantasy 7 Remake is set in stone, so Square Enix used its showcase to explain how combat works. Viewers were thentreated to looks at new areas, vehicle combat, new characters, and more.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Outriders People Can Fly multiplayer co-op three-player online shooter
Gaming

Outriders is the new third-person shooter from the developers behind Bulletstorm

Square Enix's E3 2019 showcase was filled to the brim with JRPGs but a new project from the developers behind Bulletstorm changed up the pace. The game is a third-person co-op shooter for up to three players and it will launch in 2020.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake release date E3 2019 Square Enix
Gaming

E3 2019 Square Enix roundup: Avengers and Final Fantasy VII Remake punch in

Square Enix took to the stage during its E3 2019 press conference to not only deliver oodles of Final Fantasy VII Remake gameplay, but to finally reveal Marvel's Avengers. But Final Fantasy VIII Remastered may have taken the cake for some.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin, Josh Brown
Marvels Avengers E3 2019 Square Enix Crystal Dynamic
Gaming

Marvel’s Avengers is a multiplayer action game that unravels over multiple years

Square Enix revealed Marvel's Avengers during the E3 2019 showcase and it's a co-op action game is being developed by Crystal Dynamics. It will unfold over multiple years with regular updates featuring free playable characters and regions.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.